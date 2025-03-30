Miro Heiskanen injury update: Dallas Stars HC Pete DeBoer gives positive update on D-man’s return table for playoffs

Dallas defenseman Miro Heiskanen is making progress in his recovery from knee surgery. Stars coach Pete DeBoer provided a positive update, saying Heiskanen has resumed skating. However, his return for the first round of the playoffs is still uncertain.

“He’s (Heiskanen) skating back in Frisco,” DeBoer said on Saturday, via Stars Thoughts. “And you know, nothing but positive reports. But just started.”

Heiskanen injured his knee in a collision with Mark Stone of the Vegas Golden Knights on Jan. 28. He underwent surgery on Feb. 4 and has not played since. Heiskanen has missed 17 straight games and has been rehabbing off the ice.

Before his injury, he had five goals and 25 points in 50 games while leading the team in ice time (25:10 per game). Heiskanen's return would be a huge boost for Dallas as it prepares for the playoffs.

There is a possibility Heiskanen could return for Game 1 of the first round, but that depends on his progress. If he is not ready, he could return in the second round if the Stars advance.

“That’s a realistic possibility,” DeBoer said on March 19, via NHL.com.

With more than three weeks left in the regular season, Heiskanen’s return to skating is a promising sign. The team will continue to monitor his recovery before making a final decision on his playoff availability.

Dallas Stars defeated Kraken 5-1 to clinch a playoff spot in Miro Heiskanen's absence

On Saturday, the Dallas Stars won against the Seattle Kraken despite playing again without Miro Heiskanen, his 17th straight missed game. The Kraken scored first when Eeli Tolvanen found a rebound and scored at 1:27 of the first period.

"Wyatt Johnston, another big, big goal, making it look easy, so (there are) some good things happening," Stars coach Pete DeBoer said after the game, via Reuters.

Jason Robertson tied the game at 11:50, putting in a rebound after Mavrik Bourque’s shot was stopped. Roope Hintz gave Dallas a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 18:24, finishing a pass from Robertson.

Mason Marchment made it 3-1 just 28 seconds into the third period with Matt Duchene setting him up with a cross-ice pass. Wyatt Johnston increased the lead to 4-1 at 12:56 after he got past Adam Larsson and scored on a breakaway.

Mikko Rantanen added an empty-net goal at 16:26 to seal the 5-1 win and the Stars clinched a playoff spot. It will be their 37th postseason appearance in franchise history.

