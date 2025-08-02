"Missing John and Matty so much": Johnny Gaudreau's mother Janes shares emotional note in memory of late sons during summer family time

Jane Gaudreau shared a touching message about her sons, Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, on Friday. August is the month when they both died last year. She posted Instagram stories reminiscing about the summer family time. Jane said summer was always special because her sons came home from hockey. Now, she misses them deeply.
"These days were always so special to our family in the summer because everyone was back home from hockey! Missing John and Matty so much during these family days!" Jane wrote in her Instagram story.
In another Instagram story, Jane shared a post relating to her pain of losing her sons. The post mentioned a support group for grieving mothers, and it read:
"Intertwined in my pain of losing you, there are precious memories of you that will always be in my heart."
The brothers died on August 29, 2024, after being hit by a car while riding bicycles in New Jersey. Johnny was 31 years old and played in the NHL for the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matthew was 29, and their loss was mourned on several occasions in the last few months.
Team USA honored Johnny during the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament in February. His jersey was placed in the locker room, and players said they felt his presence around them. Johnny’s father, Guy Gaudreau, was invited to join team events, and he said it meant a lot to the family.
"I called my wife," Guy said, via NHL.com. "I said, 'This is crazy. They wanted me in the team picture,'"
Later in March, the Columbus Blue Jackets paid tribute to Johnny Gaudreau. They dressed in his favorite casual outfits before the Stadium Series game. His wife, Meredith, helped recreate the look with his usual sweatshirt and hat.
Discussing the special tribute, blueliner Zach Werenski said:
"We wanted to do something to honor Johnny, and we thought no better way than to dress like him."
Every Blue Jackets player wore it with pride to honor his memory.
Johnny Gaudreau's Family 5K raises over $500K for accessible playground project
Jane Gaudreau shared an Instagram story about the Gaudreau Family 5K, which raised over $500,000 for a new playground.
The event took place in May at Washington Lake Park and brought together more than 2,200 participants in person and online. The funds will support an accessible playground at Archbishop Damiano School.
“We heard so much from everyone how much they appreciated everything (the brothers) did for the community,” Jane said (via ESPN), “and so they turned around and helped us out.”
The Gaudreaus were grateful for the strong turnout and support from the community.
