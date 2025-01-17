"Missing in playoffs", "Matthews will break that very soon": NHL fans react as Mitch Marner makes Leafs history aster reaching 700-point milestone

NHL fans on social media reacted as Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner reached a remarkable milestone during Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the New Jersey Devils.

Marner had a stellar performance, contributing two points, including two assists in the win. With that, he hit the 700-career point mark and became the fastest player in Leafs history to do so, achieving it in just 622 games.

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Mitch Marner reaching the 700-career point milestone. One said:

"But missing in the playoffs."

Another chimed in:

"Matthews will break that very soon but still awesome stuff."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"Great effort and win for the Buds. Leafs Nation can rest easy tonight . Go Leafs Go !" a second fan posted.

"He needs a contract, otherwise he's just a figure skater," another wrote.

"He'll never win anything. Leafs are professional chokers," one X user posted.

"MITCH MARNERRRRRRRR MY GOAT," another chimed in.

Mitch Marner passed club legend Darryl Sittler's mark of 666 games in the process and became just the sixth player in franchise history to accumulate 700 points.

Mitch Marner shines as Leafs downed Devils at home

On Thursday, the Toronto Maple Leafs hosted the New Jersey Devils at Scotiabank Arena.

Jack Hughes opened the scoring for the visitors just 2:21 into the first period, which was the only goal scored of that period. In the second period, William Nylander tied it 1-1 for the Leafs at 6:14.

Nico Hischier then made it 2-1 for the Devils on the power play at 8:14. Coming into the final period, Auston Matthews scored on the power play at 7:43, making it 2-2 for the Leafs. However, Hischier scored his second of the night to put the Devils up 3-2 before Matthews' equalizer at 15:47 tied it 3-3, forcing overtime.

Nylander scored the winner 1:10 into overtime to snap a three-game losing streak for the Toronto Maple Leafs. He accumulated three points, while goaltender Joseph Woll made 21 saves on the night.

The Leafs improved their record to 28-16-2, earning 58 points and sitting atop the Atlantic Division. They travel to the Bell Centre to face the Montreal Canadiens next on Sunday. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.

