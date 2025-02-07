Mitch Marner breaks silence on the 'bizarre' circumstances of his undisclosed lower-body injury

The Toronto Maple Leafs are welcoming back forward Mitch Marner after he missed Tuesday's game against the Calgary Flames. He was originally designated as a game-time decision by coach Craig Berube.

He skated on a line during Thursday's practice session with William Nylander and John Tavares, which is expected to be intact for Thursday night's game against the Seattle Kraken.

“It was bizarre,” Marner said. "I felt great after the Edmonton game. The next day, too. And then it just kind of sprung upon (the) following day. It was crazy.”

The Leafs spent their off-day at an Albertan Nordic spa when an unspecified spasm arose.

Trending

“Something locked up on me for a day and a half,” he said. “Throughout the day of that Calgary game, I started really getting back to normal, and then yesterday felt 100 per cent.”

As far as playing on the same line with Nylander, Marner said that he'll be using it as an opportunity to create more offense.

"We're both right-wingers, but obviously with his skill set and his speed out there, for me, I'm going to try to really utilize that and get him in good spots with the puck in his hands with open ice," Marner said.

The Leafs have already played long stretches this season without captain Auston Matthews, who even traveled to Germany for treatment for his ailment. Marner's return to the roster will strengthen an already deep team with eyes set on making a postseason run this spring.

The Leafs and Kraken get underway from Climate Pledge Arena starting at 10:00 PM EST.

Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner is playing in the final year of his contract

The future of Mitch Marner with the Maple Leafs isn't clear. He's playing in the final season of his contract, and thanks to his career-high points pace, he could potentially be pricing himself out of Toronto.

He and teammate John Tavares, who constitute half of the team's "Core Four" of players that also include Nylander and Auston Matthews, are both set to become unrestricted free agents when the 2024-25 NHL season comes to a close.

Like Tavares, Marner hasn't been shy about voicing his desire to remain a member of the Maple Leafs.

This season Marner has scored 16 goals to go with 54 assists; he's already within five helpers of matching last season's total of 59. He's also on pace to reach a career-high 108 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback