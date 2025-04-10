  • home icon
  Mitch Marner brushes off chasing 100-point milestone, prioritizes Maple Leafs' success as playoffs approach

Mitch Marner brushes off chasing 100-point milestone, prioritizes Maple Leafs' success as playoffs approach

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Apr 10, 2025
NHL: Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Mitch Marner shared his take on being close to hitting 100 points this season (Source: Imagn)

Mitch Marner scored 97 points this season and is three points away from his career's first 100-point season. But, this is not the first time Marner has come close to hitting 100 points.

In the 2022-23 NHL season, he scored 99 points, missing the mark by one point. The season before that, he scored 97 points and remained three points short. Back in the 2018-19 season, Marner scored 94 points and missed the mark by six points. So, he has missed hitting the 100-point mark in three previous seasons.

Now, Mitch Marner has 25 goals and 72 assists this season. He has reached the 25-goal mark for the fifth time in his career. Marner could hit 100 points for the first time with this pace. The Leafs have four games left in the regular season. But, Marner says reaching 100 points is not his ultimate goal.

"I don't know," Marner said after the game. [2:09] "I feel like you guys asked me this last year or something. I really don't care, in a way. We just want to win games and try to get the first in our division. If it happens, it happens. That's great. Just trying to go out there and win hockey games and do what we do out there."
youtube-cover
Mitch Marner received praise from teammate Matthew Knies

On Wednesday, Mitch Marner scored once and had two assists against the Tampa Bay Lightning. It was a 4–3 overtime win for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Marner plays on the Leafs' top line with Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies. The three combined for all four goals in Wednesday’s win. They had nine points total in the game. Their chemistry has helped Toronto stay on top of the Atlantic Division. Marner’s unselfish play has been a big part of that success.

Teammate Matthew Knies praised Marner after the game.

"Yeah, I mean, it's incredible to go to 100 points. That's really cool," Knies said. [9:32] "You know, it'd be awesome to be a part of it. I'm going to try my best to get him there. But he's handled himself like a professional on and off the ice. I think he's been a great teammate, and someone the guys love to be around. Yeah, so it would be a huge milestone for him, and I think everyone would be really happy for it."

Marner is in the final year of a six-year, $65.4 million contract. He is one of the NHL’s top point producers and currently awaits a contract extension.

