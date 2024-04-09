Mitch Marner collabs with Giannis Antetokounmpo's Candy Funhouse to release limited edition "Mitch's Mix" candy box

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner has teamed up with NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo's Candy Funhouse to introduce a special limited edition "Mitch's Mix" candy box.

Marner's fans in the Greater Toronto Area will be able to enjoy the Leafs star's favorite childhood candies, chocolates and handpicked snacks, which he selected himself, via Skip, Canada's local delivery service.

The exclusive "Mitch's Mix" candy box was developed in partnership with Candy Funhouse, a company owned by Giannis Antetokounmpo and the largest online candy retailer in North America. It's now accessible on Skip.

These unique candy boxes contain 16 of Mitch Marner's beloved childhood confectionery items and are priced at $29.99. The "Mitch's Mix" candy boxes offer a variety of treats to satisfy your sweet tooth, from sweet and sour delights to rich chocolates and savory snacks.

In a statement, Marner said (via newswire.ca):

"Killer snacks are a game-changer for every occasion", says Marner. "Skip has always been my go-to for food, wherever I'm playing across the country, and they just stepped up their game with a lineup of my all-time favourite snacks and candy - perfect for the ultimate candy fan!"

Fans can find Mitch's Mix right within the Skip app for a limited period. Customers all over the GTA can simply tap on the Rapid Grocery icon in the navigation bar to buy one of these special candy boxes available exclusively on Skip.

Candy Funhouse stands out as the leading online candy seller that focuses on crafting memorable moments worth spreading joy.

It offers a vast array of products, from nostalgic favorites to the latest candy trends making waves on TikTok. It also boasts a significant celebrity fan base, including Drake, Jen Selter and others.

Mitch Marner slams media before returning from injury

In an interaction with the media last week, Mitch Marner expressed his displeasure with the ongoing discussions surrounding his injury and the inquiries directed at him and his teammates by the media.

Marner's remarks were influenced by his injury sustained in early March, when he resumed with the Toronto Maple Leafs. In the interview, Marner said (via The Hockey News):

"Just like I spoke on before, I mean, I know I've said a lot of times, you guys are not kind to some people sometimes. And stuff gets said about a lot of people during tough stretches or tough moments.

"And obviously, that doesn't define one person. And what Ilya has done from coming back from the start of the season and just really taking us back into a great position, being the backbone of this team. It's been phenomenal and amazing to see."

Mitch Marner has racked up 78 points through 25 goals and 53 assists in 64 games this season.