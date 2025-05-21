Mitch Marner declined Maple Leafs' 'biggest contract in franchise history' during season, claims NHL insider

Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs are heading towards a breakup.

Ad

The fifth leading point scorer in franchise history has spent the first nine seasons of his NHL career with the team he grew up loving. As a native of Markham, Ontario, Marner has been able to live out a dream by starring for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 28-year-old has been one of the most prolific regular-season players in the world, but his playoff woes have strained his relationship with the team and fan base. And now that he just played out the final season of his six-year, $65,408,000 contract with the Maple Leafs, all signs point to Marner walking out the door in free agency.

Ad

Trending

Maple Leafs reporter Jonas Siegel wrote a recent article for The Athletic where he detailed some key information regarding contract talks this season. He shared the link to the article on X (formerly Twitter).

"The Leafs tried to sign him to a contract extension during the season. The organization decided it didn’t need to see what happened in the postseason. The Leafs wanted Marner to be here. Had they signed him to an eight-year deal, it would have been the biggest contract in franchise history," Siegel wrote.

Ad

"Marner declined to sign an extension, even in the midst of increased pressure at the trade deadline when the Leafs tried and failed — thanks to the no-movement clause that kicked in on his contract two summers ago — to trade him for Mikko Rantanen," Siegel added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

If this is it for Marner in Toronto, he finishes his Maple Leafs career with 741 points (221 goals, 520 assists) in 657 games played.

Mitch Marner will have plenty of interest on the open market

While it may not have all worked out in Toronto, Mitch Marner will undoubtedly find himself another massive contract on a new team this offseason.

NHL hockey insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period shared just some of the clubs he expects to go after Marner in free agency in an article posted on X.

Ad

"I fully expect teams like Chicago, Los Angeles, Utah, Pittsburgh, San Jose, and Calgary to pursue him aggressively, if given the opportunity. Marner is going to get paid. It's just a matter of where," Pagnotta wrote.

Expand Tweet

Expect more than half of the league to show interest in Mitch Marner come July 1. We very well could see a bidding war for the superstar winger, as free agents of his ilk rarely hit the open market like this.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama