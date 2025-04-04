Mitch Marner gets 100% real about contract negotiation with Maple Leafs, uncertainty around future with Toronto

Mitch Marner is focused on playing hockey and not on his contract. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward is in the final year of his six-year $65.4 million contract signed in 2019. It carries a $10.9 million cap hit and ends after the 2024-25 season.

Ad

Before the game against the LA Kings on Saturday, Marner spoke to The Athletic and he was asked how he felt about the team possibly moving on if he doesn’t sign.

"I’m here to just play hockey," Marner said. "That’s what I expressed (to the media) at the start of the year and express now. It’s a business out there. I know what’s going on. I’m just here to play hockey. I’m here to enjoy everything and go through the ups and downs with these guys, and just take it day by day and try to help us win games."

Ad

Trending

Marner is having a strong season, recording 24 goals and 69 assists in over 21 minutes of ice time per game through 74 games. He also helped the team during Auston Matthews’ injury earlier in the season.

Marner didn’t explain why he has not signed an extension yet.

"No, I mean, I’m here to play hockey,” Marner said. "That’ll come when that’ll come."

Marner also kept mum if he and his agent Darren Ferris had paused talks.

Ad

“I haven’t looked at it (in) any sort of way,” Marner said. “Like I said, I’m here to play hockey. That’s what I’m here to do. I’ll leave it at that.”

Marner has played 650 NHL games and scored 732 points in his nine-year hockey career. He continues to be a key player for Toronto and for now, his focus is clear.

Ad

Mitch Marner helped the Leafs secure a playoff spot

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a 46-25-4 record and are near the top of the Atlantic Division. The Leafs want to do well in the playoffs because they have won only one playoff round since 2004.

After losing to the Boston Bruins in Game 7 last year, Toronto has made some big changes. They fired Sheldon Keefe and hired Craig Berube, who won the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019.

Mitch Marner helped Toronto win 3-2 over the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. He scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and also contributed an assist. Marner has points in six straight games. His pass to Knies led to another goal and helped the Leafs clinch a playoff spot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with 3 years of experience as a travel writer. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr, while John Tortorella is his favorite coach of all time due to his outspoken personality.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama