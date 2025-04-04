Mitch Marner gets 100% real about contract negotiation with Maple Leafs, uncertainty around future with Toronto

Mitch Marner is focused on playing hockey and not on his contract. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward is in the final year of his six-year $65.4 million contract signed in 2019. It carries a $10.9 million cap hit and ends after the 2024-25 season.
Before the game against the LA Kings on Saturday, Marner spoke to The Athletic and he was asked how he felt about the team possibly moving on if he doesn’t sign.
"I’m here to just play hockey," Marner said. "That’s what I expressed (to the media) at the start of the year and express now. It’s a business out there. I know what’s going on. I’m just here to play hockey. I’m here to enjoy everything and go through the ups and downs with these guys, and just take it day by day and try to help us win games."
Marner is having a strong season, recording 24 goals and 69 assists in over 21 minutes of ice time per game through 74 games. He also helped the team during Auston Matthews’ injury earlier in the season.
Marner didn’t explain why he has not signed an extension yet.
"No, I mean, I’m here to play hockey,” Marner said. "That’ll come when that’ll come."
Marner also kept mum if he and his agent Darren Ferris had paused talks.
“I haven’t looked at it (in) any sort of way,” Marner said. “Like I said, I’m here to play hockey. That’s what I’m here to do. I’ll leave it at that.”
Marner has played 650 NHL games and scored 732 points in his nine-year hockey career. He continues to be a key player for Toronto and for now, his focus is clear.
Mitch Marner helped the Leafs secure a playoff spot
The Toronto Maple Leafs have a 46-25-4 record and are near the top of the Atlantic Division. The Leafs want to do well in the playoffs because they have won only one playoff round since 2004.
After losing to the Boston Bruins in Game 7 last year, Toronto has made some big changes. They fired Sheldon Keefe and hired Craig Berube, who won the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019.
Mitch Marner helped Toronto win 3-2 over the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. He scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and also contributed an assist. Marner has points in six straight games. His pass to Knies led to another goal and helped the Leafs clinch a playoff spot.
