Mitch Marner injury: Insider reveals reason and status of injury

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner is set to miss tonight's crucial matchup against the Montreal Canadiens due to a lower-body injury. The injury, labeled as day-to-day by head coach Sheldon Keefe, may have resulted from a fall during Thursday's game against the Boston Bruins, according to Elliotte Friedman of the 32 Thoughts Podcast.

"Mitch Marner won’t play vs Montreal due to a lower-body injury Sheldon Keefe labels day-to-day. May be from a spill late-2nd vs BOS on Thursday"

Marner's absence will be felt by the Leafs, as the dynamic 26-year-old has been a key contributor this season, tallying an impressive 25 goals and 76 points in 62 games. His absence will see William Nylander stepping up to play alongside Auston Matthews in tonight's game against the Canadiens.

As the Leafs currently sit third in the Atlantic Division standings with 80 points, securing a playoff spot is paramount. However, Marner's injury will only make it tough, adding uncertainty to their postseason aspirations. The team will assess Marner further upon their return to Toronto to determine the severity of the injury and plan accordingly for the remainder of the season.

The Leafs currently hold a record of 36-19-8 and they are nine and 10 points behind Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers, respectively.

Mitch Marner suffered the injury in Leafs' 4-1 loss

The Boston Bruins defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 in a potential playoff preview, fueled by Jeremy Swayman's 28 saves. David Pastrnak, Trent Frederic, Morgan Geekie and Brandon Carlo found the net for Boston, marking their 20th home win this season.

Bruins Coach Jim Montgomery praised the team:

"I thought we were really physical to start the game and finishing checks. I can’t give enough credit to our defense. They hold everyone accountable and everyone follows suit."

Mitch Marner scored the lone goal for Toronto, while Joseph Wall made 22 saves. The Maple Leafs, playing their second game in as many nights, struggled to generate offense against Boston's solid defensive play.

Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk combined for Boston's first goal, and Frederic capitalized on a Toronto turnover for his goal. Geekie and Carlo added insurance goals in the third period. Despite several skirmishes, including a goalie confrontation between Swayman and Wall, Boston's dominance continued, extending its winning streak against Toronto to seven games.

The victory came amid the franchise's centennial celebrations and in the presence of members from the 2011 Stanley Cup-winning team.