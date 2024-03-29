Mitch Marner injury update: Insider hints at possible return timeline of Leafs' star

In the ongoing saga of Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner's injury, fans have been eagerly awaiting any updates on his potential return to the ice. Just recently, coach Sheldon Keefe gave a heads-up on Marner's progress, bringing some hope to Leafs Nation.

Keefe said Marner is gearing up to hit the ice for practice on Tuesday, showing he's getting better. The coach feels good about Marner's recovery. If Marner's health is good, we could see him back on the ice for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

However, Keefe also stressed the need to keep an eye on Marner's health, making sure he's 100% ready before making a comeback.

In a statement shared by David Alter, Reporter/Site Manager for Maple Leafs coverage at The Hockey News, Keefe reiterated the cautious approach the team is taking with Marner's rehabilitation:

"Sheldon Keefe says they want to get Mitch Marner in for another practice (which next one isn't scheduled until Tuesday) until they can see where he's at for a return."

Expand Tweet

While Marner's potential comeback brings optimism to the team and its fanbase, the Maple Leafs continue to grapple with a string of injuries. Goalie Ilya Samsonov is set to start against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, but Keefe noted that the return of several injured players isn't expected until after the weekend.

Leafs clinch 5-1 win over Capitals despite absence of Mitch Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi's two goals propelled the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals, marking his sixth goal in seven games. Joseph Woll's 24 saves contributed to the win.

The Maple Leafs, now 41-22-9, showcased resilience after recent criticism. Bertuzzi emphasized:

"That was big for us, We didn’t let off the gas."

Despite missing key players like Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews still played, albeit battling illness.

Mark Giordano returned from injury, scoring his second goal of the season in memory of his late father. Giordano spoke about the emotional journey:

"There’s been moments where it’s been real tough on the family side of things, but been having a lot of fun being at the rink around the guys.”

The game showcased Toronto's depth with Connor Dewar and Bobby McMann making significant contributions, helping secure the win.