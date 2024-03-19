Mitch Marner Injury Update: Maple Leafs forward's return faces setback after unexpected response 

Toronto Maple Leafs fans received some sobering news regarding star forward Mitch Marner's injury update. Initially expected to be sidelined for a mere "week or two" due to a high-ankle sprain, Marner's return faces an unforeseen setback.

When Mitch Marner incurred the injury during a game against the Boston Bruins, optimism prevailed within the Maple Leafs organization. General Manager Brad Treliving characterized the injury as minor, leading many to anticipate a swift recovery for the talented winger. However, as the two-week mark approaches, Marner remains absent from team activities.

"It hasn’t been responding the way that they had hoped, so just stepping back a little bit with it," coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters at Monday's practice in Toronto.

Despite initial attempts to test his ankle through solo skates, Marner's rehabilitation journey has encountered a roadblock. Rather than rushing his return, the Maple Leafs' medical staff is opting for a cautious approach. Marner is now focusing on rehabilitating his ankle without subjecting it to the stress of a skateboot.

"We're being cautious with it. It's nothing we feel is going to be long-term at all," Treliving told Sportsnet's Sean Reynolds at the GM meetings in Florida.

This cautious strategy means that Marner will miss crucial games against the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals. However, the Leafs' recent performances without him, going 2-0-1, offer some reassurance to both fans and upper management. With the team performing well in Marner's absence, there's less pressure to rush him back onto the ice.

Should Toronto Maple Leafs prioritize Mitch Marner for the playoffs over immediate return?

While Marner's absence undoubtedly impacts the Maple Leafs' lineup, the team is prioritizing his long-term health and recovery over short-term gains. The Maple Leafs haven't necessarily been struggling without Marner in the lineup, as they have been consistently winning games and maintaining their third-place spot in the NHL's Atlantic Division. It may be wiser to have him make a full recovery in preparation for the playoffs to begin.

Losing Mitch Marner for an extended period of time has also taken a hit to the team's special teams unit. The Maple Leafs have been outscored 8-1 on special teams this month, and that inefficiency was the difference in Saturday's blown-lead loss to the Carolina Hurricanes Saturday.

Ultimately, while Marner's prolonged absence may be disappointing for fans eagerly awaiting his return, the Maple Leafs remain focused on the bigger picture. By prioritizing Marner's health and taking a cautious approach to his rehabilitation, the team aims to ensure his long-term availability and effectiveness on the ice in the postseason.