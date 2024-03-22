Mitch Marner injury update: Maple Leafs' Sheldon Keefe provides encouraging update on team's superstar

Toronto Maple Leafs fans have been eagerly awaiting news on the condition of star forward Mitch Marner, who has been sidelined with a high ankle sprain. The latest update from head coach Sheldon Keefe provides a glimmer of hope for Marner's return to the ice.

NHL insider Mark Masters took to Twitter to share Keefe's comments, saying that Marner has been making progress by skating in the past few days.

Keefe called it a positive sign and confirmed that Marner's recovery is heading in the right direction. However, Marner will not be available for the upcoming weekend games against the Edmonton Oilers and the Carolina Hurricanes.

"Sheldon Keefe says Mitch Marner (high ankle sprain) skated the past few days "That's progress for sure" Plan is to stay off the ice tomorrow Not available to play this weekend (vs Oilers, at Hurricanes)"

David Alter of The Hockey News confirmed Mitch Marner's absence from the weekend games. Despite his skating practice, he is not yet ready to return to game action. This news comes after Marner missed the previous five games due to an injury sustained against the Boston Bruins on March 7.

Marner took a lower body hit in that game, but still, he completed the game, scored a goal and got three shots on target to show his grit.

In Mitch Marner's absence, Max Domi has stepped up to fill his spot on the top line alongside Auston Matthews. While Domi has performed admirably, Marner's presence and skills have been missed by the team.

Maple Leafs will have to take on the Oilers' in Mitch Marner's absence

The Edmonton Oilers are set to face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Toronto on Saturday at 7 p.m. EDT.

Toronto has a 39-20-9 overall record, including an amazing 18-12-3 record at home. The Maple Leafs are 21-7-1 in games with fewer penalties than their opponents.

On the other side, the Oilers have been strong on the road, with a 19-13-1 record and an overall record of 42-21-4. They particularly shine when scoring power-play goals, boasting a 17-7-1 record in such games.

Top performers to watch include Auston Matthews and William Nylander for the Maple Leafs, along with Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman for the Oilers.