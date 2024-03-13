Mitch Marner injury update: Maple Leafs' Sheldon Keefe provides latest on star's availability status

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner finds himself sidelined once again due to a lower-body injury. Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed Marner's absence from practice on Monday, following his absence in a recent 3-2 victory against the Montreal Canadiens.

Sheldon Keefe said Marner is day-to-day and is unlikely to play Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

“Mitch is day to day, unlikely to play on Thursday, We think this time is important for him, but day to day from that point,” Keefe said.

Marner sustained the lower-body injury during the Maple Leafs' 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on March 7. He scored a goal and made three shots in his 20 minutes and 51 seconds of ice time.

Following Mitch Marner's absence, the Leafs made adjustments to their roster and recalled forward Nick Robertson from the AHL's Marlies. But Leaf's worries are far from over; Jake McCabe is also absent from practice.

Leafs' 3-2 win over Canadiens in Mitch Marner's absence

The Toronto Maple Leafs secured a 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Captain John Tavares scored his 20th goal of the season. He broke the tie with approximately 6 minutes left in the third period to help the Leafs win.

“Any time we play Montreal" Tavares said " it’s always really special between these two clubs and what’s been going on for over 100 years, I think as players you sense that and feel that.”

“Some great moments of really good goals at key times, Otherwise, we just stayed with it. Thought we got some saves from Sammy, battled real hard," Keefe said.

The absence of star forward Mitch Marner due to injury didn't deter Toronto, as they bounced back from a previous loss to Boston.

“They’re a great team over there with a lot of superstar power and I thought we were solid against it all night, The competitor in me is still frustrated to play that well against a team like that and not come away with a win," defenseman Mike Matheson said after the loss.

Matheson himself contributed a goal and an assist in the game.

Newcomer Alex Newhook briefly reignited hope for Montreal with a power-play goal, tying the game 2-2 in the third period, but it was not their day.

Following this loss, the Canadiens won 3-0 over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. This improved their record to 25-30-10.