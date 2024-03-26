Mitch Marner injury update: NHL insider shares encouraging update on Maple Leafs star

Toronto Maple Leafs fans can breathe a sigh of relief as an encouraging update on star forward Mitch Marner's injury recovery has emerged, courtesy of NHL insider Mark Masters. Marner, who sustained a high ankle sprain on March 7, has sat out the last seven games.

Mark Masters gave us the scoop on Marner's progress on X and posted a video of Mitch Marner hitting the ice, testing his ankle. You can see how hard Marner is working to bounce back from the high ankle sprain he sustained a month ago.

"Mitch Marner working his way back from a high ankle sprain sustained on March 7 Has missed last seven games," Masters tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, Masters shared another video showcasing Marner's return to the ice for solo skating sessions. This marked the first time the media had seen Marner on the ice since his injury.

"Mitch Marner has been skating on his own, but this is the first time the media has seen him on the ice since the injury," Masters tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Coach Sheldon Keefe earlier provided details of Marner's progress. He also mentioned that Marner has been actively skating over the past few days.

Despite his absence, Marner has made a significant contribution to the squad during the season. He has scored 25 goals and 76 points in 62 games, contributing significantly to the Maple Leafs' offensive depth.

In Marner's absence, Max Domi has stepped up to fill his spot on the top line alongside superstar Auston Matthews.

Maple Leafs lost 2-1 in Mitch Marner's absence

The Carolina Hurricanes clinched a 2-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs, thanks to Brady Skjei's and Sebastian Aho's goals.

Frederik Andersen was a star in the net, stopping 31 shots and helping seal the deal for the Hurricanes.

Despite Nicholas Robertson scoring for Toronto and Joseph Woll making 41 saves, the Maple Leafs were unable to break through Carolina's formidable defense.

Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour praised the team's effort:

“Overall, it was a great effort. We had tons of opportunities. They had theirs. For a low-scoring game, there were quite a few opportunities.”

Aho's power-play goal and Skjei's early score set a positive tone for the Hurricanes' performance. Although Robertson narrowed the gap with a goal for Toronto, the Hurricanes maintained their lead.

The Maple Leafs will play the New Jersey Devils next.