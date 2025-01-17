Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner made headlines after becoming the fastest player in the franchise's history to reach the 700-point milestone.

The accomplishment came during a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, where Marner played a key role by notching up two points.

Mitch Marner reached the milestone in 622 games, making him the sixth skater to reach 700 points as a Maple Leaf, surpassing club legend Darryl Sittler's mark of 666 games in the process.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Marner expressed his appreciation for the support he has received from his teammates. He highlighted the importance of teamwork and credited his success to the talented players around him (starts 6:36):

"Yeah, it's a cool milestone. Obviously it doesn't happen without a lot of support around you through the nine years that I've been here. So very fortunate. There's some really great players and some guys that have made it easy for me to do my job. So thankful for the guys that are around me and nothing's really done by yourself," he said.

t

Mitch Marner has accumulated 62 points through 14 goals and 48 assists in 46 games this season. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs snapped their three-game losing streak with their win over the New Jersey Devils, improving to a 28-16-2 record.

Auston Matthews heaps praise on Mitch Marner

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews shared his thoughts after Mitch Marner's 700th career points achievement.

Matthews praised Marner for his ability to make crucial plays when the team needs him the most. The Leafs captain also noted how tough the game was and that the two teams battled hard for every opportunity (starts 4:05):

"Yeah it was great. I thought it was a competitive game. There wasn't a lot of space. There really had to, you know, work for everything that we got. And that's what he does. You know, he makes big time plays when we need him. And he definitely did that tonight," Matthews said.

Expand Tweet

Matthews also had an impactful game, scoring two goals in the win. With that, the 27-year-old brought his tally to 17 goals and 34 points in 31 games this season.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will hope to continue their winning momentum when they face off against arch-rivals Montreal Canadiens at Centre Bell on Saturday, with the puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback