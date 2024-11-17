Mitch Marner makes his feelings known about facing Connor McDavid after Leafs' win over Oilers

The Toronto Maple Leafs hosted the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night, a matchup of two high-powered offensive teams in hockey's biggest market.

And by the time it was said and done, the Maple Leafs earned a 4-3 overtime victory over the Oilers thanks to Mitch Marner's overtime goal. For Marner, it was the 200th goal of his career.

Afterward, Marner spoke not only about the accomplishment but of the challenge of taking on Oilers captain Connor McDavid.

"Obviously, it's a great team over there, you have to give them a lot of respect, they've got a lot of firepower," he said.

"I got emotional, it felt good," Marner said about his exuberant fist-pump celebration after scoring the goal.

Marner then addressed the unique challenge that facing a player of McDavid's caliber presented. It was McDavid who nearly ended the game with a coast-to-coast rush past Toronto's defense, only to have his scoring attempt turned aside from goaltender Anthony Stolarz.

"I gotta give big kudos to Stoli for saving that first rush, I was a little nervous about that one," he said. "I just tried to keep him to the outside, and he made a hell of a cut move on me. Lucky enough, I kept him to a shot that Stoli made a save on and just tried to read the next play."

Not only were Marner's offensive skills on full display with his overtime goal, but his two-way game was evident as well.

Coach Craig Berube praised Marner in his postgame remarks

While Marner's top highlight of the night was the career milestone goal in overtime, he had just broken up a two-on-one rush by Oilers star forwards Leon Draisaitl and McDavid.

"He was excellent," Berube said. "He did so much good in all facets of the game — penalty kill, power play, five-on-five. He did a great job of breaking up that 2-on-1 on that play and going the other way and scoring."

Additionally, Berube addressed Marner's contract situation, saying he wasn't worried about it.

"I don’t worry about that stuff because it is out of my control," he said. "He is obviously not worrying about it. He is just playing hockey, and he is enjoying it. Every day, he has a ton of energy at the rink, on the ice in practice, and during the games. He is in a real good spot right now."

The Maple Leafs return to action on Wednesday, hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at Scotiabank Arena.

