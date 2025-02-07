Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner shared his thoughts on reaching a significant milestone while wearing the Leafs colors.

Marner recorded an assist in the Leafs' 3-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. With that assist, he became the fastest player to reach 500 career assists in Maple Leafs history, doing so in 629 games.

Marner reflected on his milestone achievement and expressed appreciation for his teammates, highlighting their role in helping him reach the milestone.

"Yeah it's like I said it's pretty crazy it's pretty cool. I'll enjoy it for the night and then forget about it so something cool to have," Marner said postgame. "Like I said it's a lot of appreciation for the guys around me that put pucks to the net I'm just trying to find them in the right areas and they're the ones putting them in."

With an assist on the night, Mitch Marner brought his season to 71 points, including 16 goals and 55 assists. The Leafs improved to 33-19-2 and 68 points, trailing the Florida Panthers just by a point atop the Atlantic Division.

Mitch Marner's Maple Leafs down Seattle Kraken to win 3rd straight

On Thursday, the Seattle Kraken hosted the Toronto Maple Leafs at Climate Pledge Arena. The Leafs edged past the Kraken with a convincing 3-1 win for their third straight victory.

Philippe Myers opened the scoring for the Leafs, giving them a 1-0 lead at 7:23 into the first period. With less than two minutes remaining, Bobby McMann extended the lead to 2-0 by scoring on the power play.

"It’s fun hockey,” McMann said, who has goals in four of his past five games. “Everybody wants to score goals, and I think more than anything, I just want to contribute and keep this team rolling with wins."

In the second period, Matthew Knies increased the lead to 3-0 at 12:27. Coming into the final period, Eeli Tolvanen scored for the home team, cutting the score to 3-1, which was the only goal for Seattle in the defeat.

Max Domi, Knies and Auston Matthews all accumulated three points while goaltender Anthony Stolarz delivered another strong performance, making 28 saves and posting a .966 save percentage.

The Toronto Maple Leafs travel to Rogers Arena to face the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. ET.

