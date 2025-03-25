Mitch Marner makes his feelings known on going up against $70,000,000 4 Nations teammate ahead of Flyers matchup

The Toronto Maple Leafs continue their push toward the Stanley Cup Playoffs and will be taking on the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena in downtown Toronto.

For Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner, it will give him a chance to suit up against his former teammate with Team Canada in last month's Four Nations Face-Off tournament in Philadelpha Flyers forward Travis Konecny.

Following Monday's practice, Marner was asked about Konecny's competitive nature and what he enjoyed most about briefly being his teammate in the tournament.

Q: "He(Laughton) looks forward to going up against the most is Konecny. And considering how competitive he is, what was it like reuniting with him and being on his side for a change at the Four Nations?"

MM: "Yeah, it's great, um, yeah. TK (Travis Konecny) is another guy, brings a lot of energy. Um, you know, his game out there speaks for itself. He brings energy in a lot of different ways. You know, he can do it rather scoring, making a big play, or, I mean, running around and hitting people, or, you know, even on the penalty kill. He makes a big impact on that way as well. So, um, he does a lot of great things out there for his team and got to be aware when he's on the ice."

Both Marner and Konecny helped Team Canada win the tournament with a dramatic 3-2 OT win over Team USA.

Konecny is playing in the midst of an eight-year, $70 million contract with an $8.75 million cap hit and is considered one of the main foundational pieces for the Flyers.

Mitch Marner has the chance at a considerable raise during the offseason

Marner is perhaps the most notable pending unrestricted free agent that is set to look at a bidding war for his services not only from the Maple Leafs but from a handful of other clubs. Marner is playing in the final season of a six-year, $65,408,000 contract with a cap hit of $10,901,333.

Right now, he leads all Leafs players in scoring with 22 goals and 63 assists for 85 points and is on pace to reach the 100-point mark for the first time in his NHL career. Understandably, Marner will be seeking a considerable raise on his current cap hit of just under $11 million.

His future with the club isn't the only major decision that GM Brad Treliving will have to figure out, as John Tavares is also a pending unrestricted free agent in need of a new contract.

