The Toronto Maple Leafs held off a late surge by the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night to win their game 4-3. The Leafs' star duo of Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner got two points each for them. They took a 3-0 lead in the first period off a strong effort from their power play and maintained the lead till the end.

Joseph Woll made 45 saves for Toronto with 9 of them coming against one of the league's best players, Connor McDavid. He was shut out by the Leafs defense with his partner Leon Draisaitl earning one assist.

After the game, Marner opened up on the battle that their D-man Jake McCabe put up against McDavid. He acknowledged the tough fixture that they have to undergo every time they play the Oilers.

"Yeah, I mean, it's a hard challenge. I mean, those two played a lot against in the night, and they did a great job. So it's always a hard challenge against those... against the Oilers, and we knew that coming in here, but, you know, I thought we just stuck to our grounds. We didn't force much. We just played our game," Marner said.

Leon Draisaitl gets tying goal overturned

With around 2 minutes to go in the game, Leon Draisaitl scored the fourth goal for his team on a one-timer shot. But later replays showed that while Draisaitl was skating with the puck, John Klingberg had already entered the offensive zone. This resulted in the offside call and the game remained at 4-3.

“We saw it on the bench, kind of felt it was coming,” said Knoblauch. “It was very close, and sometimes too close to overturn it. But, yes, we did feel it was offside and we were getting prepared as if the call was getting overturned and there was going to be a face-off. So, we’re set for it.”

Despite their best efforts in the last two minutes with Woll having to make saves until the dying second, the Oilers weren't able to get the victory.

With the win, the Leafs broke their three-game losing streak. They have 64 points in 52 games and sit second in the Atlantic Division but firmly in a playoff spot. The Oilers, too are comfortably in a playoff spot with 68 points from 52 games and second in the Pacific Division.

