Mitch Marner was the hero for Team Canada on Wednesday night, scoring the overtime winner against Sweden in the opening game of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

The goal came at 6:06 of the extra period on a blistering shot that beat Swedish goalie Filip Gustavsson for a 4-3 win.

Expand Tweet

Trending

"Yeah, it's a pretty special moment, to be honest. It was really cool," Marner said. "Obviously, Sid [Crosby] went up the ice. I knew he saw me behind him. I just tried to give myself space to get a gap and try to attack the D man as quick as I could and get a shot off. And luckily enough, one went in."

Expand Tweet

Nathan MacKinnon, Brad Marchand and Mark Stone also scored for Team Canada, while Jordan Binnington made 23 saves in net. Crosby contributed with three assists.

The Swedes responded with goals from Jonas Brodin, Adrian Kempe and Joel Eriksson Ek. Filip Gustavsson stopped 24 shots in the loss. Lucas Raymond had two assists for Sweden.

The overtime victory secured Canada two points in the round-robin tournament standings, while Sweden picked up one point.

Mitch Marner's take on playing with Connor McDavid

Mitch Marner spoke about the experience of playing with Connor McDavid for the first time. He said it was amazing to play with a talented and special player like McDavid.

"Yeah, it's amazing. I mean, obviously he's a special player. He's a special human being. You know, I thought we did a lot of good things tonight. We had a lot of good looks. It didn't follow. But, you know, we stayed positive." Marner said

Marner felt they did a lot of good things together and generated plenty of good scoring chances, even though the goals didn't come. When asked about their conversations on the bench, Marner said it was about communicating with each other since it was their first time playing together.

"Just, I mean, we want to communicate. You know, obviously it's our first time really playing together, same as with me with Reinhart." Marner said. So we're just trying to communicate where one another want to be in the ozone, what we're trying to do through the neutral zone and D zone, and we're just trying to communicate what we want from each other.“

Mitch Marner felt they improved their communication and understanding of each other's games as the game progressed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles