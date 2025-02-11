Mitch Marner makes his feelings known about playing alongside $17,400,000 superstar for Team Canada in 4 Nations Face-Off

Mitch Marner is excited to play alongside Sidney Crosby in the 4 Nations Face-Off. The tournament starts Wednesday, with Canada facing Sweden at the Bell Centre in Montreal. It runs until February 20, with games also in Boston.

Marner called it a dream come true to play with Crosby.

“I mean, if I could talk to my eight- to ten-year-old self and tell him this is what you’re doing now, it’d be pretty crazy," Marner said. "So, yeah, it’s a lot of fun. I really enjoy it. It’s nice to be on this team for once.

"Obviously, he’s a hell of a competitor, as everyone knows. So, it’ll be nice to be on this team and learn from him over the next two weeks.”

Mitch Marner is in the final year of his six-year, $65.4 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He is negotiating for a contract extension with the Leafs. Meanwhile, Crosby signed a two-year contract extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins on a team-friendly $17.4 million deal.

Sidney Crosby's participation was earlier uncertain due to a hand injury, but he participated in Monday's practice - the first for Team Canada in Montreal. This practice is aimed at building chemistry before the tournament.

Connor McDavid also shared his thoughts after the practice on Crosby's injury.

“Yeah, obviously, you're concerned about him,” McDavid said. “You never like to see anyone get hurt. But great sign that he looks so good out there. Looks ready to roll. Good sign.”

McDavid praised Crosby's commitment to playing for Team Canada.

"Obviously, it means a lot to Sid, it means a lot to everybody in here." McDavid said.

McDavid believes that all four teams in the tournament are strong, and any of them could win.

Connor McDavid called playing with Mitch Marner and Sam Reinhart "a good mix"

Connor McDavid is happy to play in a line with Sam Reinhart and Mitch Marner. He said Reinhart is a great goal scorer and Marner is a strong playmaker.

"Obviously, two amazing players," McDavid said. "You know, Reinhart obviously scores lots of goals, great shot, so smart. Mitch, obviously the playmaker, kind of plays up high in the zone. So, definitely a good mix. It's fun to be out there with them for sure."

Mitch Marner leads the Toronto Maple Leafs with 51 assists and 71 points. He has helped the Leafs to second place in the Atlantic Division with a record of 33-20-2.

