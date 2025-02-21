Mitch Marner makes feelings known on President Donald Trump calling Team USA ahead of 4 Nations final against Canada

Team Canada forward Mitch Marner made his feelings known about US President Donald Trump’s call to Team USA ahead of Thursday night’s 4 Nations Face-Off final.

During his media availability on Thursday morning, the Toronto Maple Leafs star said the following regarding Trump’s call (0:40 onwards):

"Cool? Yeah, I don't know. I mean, cool. I got nothing else."

Marner and Team Canada will be looking to take home the 4 Nations Face-Off final, and, in the process, get revenge for their 3-1 defeat last Saturday night. The round-robin loss stung, leaving the Canadians with a chip on their shoulder ahead of Thursday night’s final.

With bragging rights on the line, both sides will come out blazing, looking to take an early lead. It remains to be seen who will prevail once the final buzzer sounds at the TD Garden.

Mitch Marner to play on third line at 4 Nations Face-Off final

Mitch Marner will be expected to skate on Team Canada’s third line at the 4 Nations Face-Off final. Marner started the tourney on the top line with Connor McDavid and Sam Reinhart. However, the line didn’t have much chemistry going.

Despite getting the overtime winner in the opener, Marner has slid down the lineup as Team Canada coach Jon Cooper looks to experiment with more line combinations to maximize Canada’s talent. According to Daily Faceoff, Marner will be skating with Tampa Bay Lightning forwards Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli in what looks to be an elite shutdown line.

Marner is known for his high-end defensive skills. Thus, the assignment with Hagel and Cirelli is likely due to Cooper’s desire to shut down the opposition top scorers. At the same time, Marner adds playmaking and scoring to the defense-first line, allowing Canada to roll out four scoring lines.

However, fans shouldn’t be surprised to see Cooper stack his top line if need be. Cooper has lined up captain Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon alongside McDavid, giving Canada one of the deadliest lines ever.

McDavid will be lining up alongside Brayden Point and Mark Stone on the top unit, while the second line will feature MacKinnon, Crosby, and Reinhart. The fourth line will have Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett, and Seth Jarvis looking to generate scoring and wreak havoc at the 4 Nations Face-Off final.

