Mitch Marner opened up about how his dad Paul would react to his dramatic overtime winner against Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament opener.

Marner scored the game-winning goal at 6:06 of 3-on-3 overtime, ripping a shot upstairs past Filip Gustavsson on an assist from Sidney Crosby to give Canada a thrilling 4-3 victory.

When asked about how his dad would respond to seeing his son score the OT winner with an assist from his childhood idol Crosby, Marner said:

"He's gonna be pumped as shit. He's gonna be going nuts for sure. Yeah, it's gonna be really cool to see him... I mean ever since day 1, I have spoken about it all week, 87 is all I wore growing up. That's all I have cheered for. It's really cool surreal, pinch me moment for sure. So I am grateful"

Marner added:

“If you would have told an 8- or 10-year-old Mitch Marner that he’d score an overtime goal in a Canada jersey assisted by Sidney Crosby, a guy he looked up to since day one, ya, it’s pretty crazy,” Marner said.

Brad Marchand, Nathan MacKinnon and Mark Stone also scored for the Canadians, while Jordan Binnington stopped 23 shots. Meanwhile, Adrian Kempe, Jonas Brodin and Joel Eriksson Ek scored for Sweden, while Gustavsson made 24 stops.

Sidney Crosby reflects on Mitch Marner's OT goal

Sidney Crosby was happy to see Mitch Marner score the overtime game-winner for Team Canada against Sweden. The strike came off a back pass from Crosby to a charging Marner in the neutral zone.

"I was really happy to see him put that one in," Crosby said after the game.

"We had some great looks. And you know,I've got to know him over the years. He's a special player who brings a lot to the rink every single day. It was a huge goal for us."

Marner was grateful for the pass from the all-time great:

"Yeah, it's pretty special moment, to be honest. It was real cool. Obviously, Sid went up the ice. I knew he saw me behind him. I just tried to give myself space to get a gap and try to attack the D man as quick as I could and get a shot off. And lucky enough, one went in."

Team Canada next faces against Team USA on Saturday.

