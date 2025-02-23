Mitch Marner opens up on his flight conversation with Auston Matthews while returning from 4 Nations Face-Off

Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews flew home together from Boston after the 4 Nations Face-Off final at TD Garden. On Saturday, NHL insider Mark Masters shared a post on X about their conversation during the flight.

"We were just talking about the tournament, how much fun it was, but how taxing it was also on the body," Marner said. ... "Talked about looking forward to getting back to here & trying to take on bigger things now."

Marner played for Team Canada, while Matthews was the captain of Team USA.

Matthews had three points in three games, including two assists in the final. He played over 20 minutes per game and struggled to score in the tournament, taking six shots. His best game was the final, with two assists and four shots on goal.

Marner had three points in four games, with two assists in the final. He scored the game-winning goal against Sweden in the round-robin stage. He had a +2 rating in the final. His highest ice time was 21:06 against Sweden, and he averaged 17:20 per game.

Now, both players are back with the Toronto Maple Leafs. They are focused on performing well in the playoffs this year and competing for the Stanley Cup. The Leafs played their first game after the break against the Carolina Hurricanes, winning 6-3.

Mitch Marner praised Auston Matthews after 4 Nations championship win

Mitch Marner praised Auston Matthews after Canada's 3-2 overtime win against the USA in the 4 Nations final. Despite being rivals in the tournament, Marner Maple Leafs captain's warrior spirit.

“He played a great game tonight. He’s, I mean, what a warrior he was tonight, again, in this whole tournament," Marner said. "It’s always fun competing against him. He’s such a competitor, such a great player. I’m very fortunate to be on his line and play with him a lot."

Marner expressed admiration for Matthews, calling him "my guy" and recognizing their shared experiences.

"We’ve been through a lot of sh*t together, and, yeah, unfortunately, you know, we’re against each other," Marner said. "But that’s the fun of these tournaments. You get to play against the guys that you really love."

Marner is in the final year of his contract and is waiting to sign an extension with the Leafs.

