Former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner revealed the personal toll he and his family faced following the team's playoff elimination against the Florida Panthers in the second round of the 2024-25 season. In July, Marner was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights in a sign-and-trade deal.Speaking on TSN, Marner explained how his final weeks in Toronto were clouded by frightening incidents, including his home address being leaked online and receiving death threats. "Obviously, Games 1 and 2 went amazing against Florida. … Games 3 to 5 went really bad. [Game] 3 was actually a really good game, went to overtime, and they scored late in the game to win it. But we lose Game 7 as we do, in a non-enjoyable way of all time, probably," Marner said. "I get home. … I'm pretty disappointed, devastated. The thought also of it being my last Maple Leaf game at home." Marner then shared how his wife's family alerted him that strangers were posting his address, encouraging people to "pay a visit." He admitted that while he understands Toronto's passionate market, having grown up in Toronto, the situation crossed the line when his family's safety was at risk, especially with a newborn son. "It's a little tough, obviously. We kind of dealt with it for the last two years in a way. The market's very passionate. … they love their team. … I know it, I was born and raised there...," Marner said. "But when your family's safety comes into question, especially having a new son, I don't think it's acceptable," he added. He described needing full-time security at his home for two weeks after the playoffs. He even felt uneasy even during simple moments like walking with his dog or child. Despite the off-ice challenges, Mitch Marner had a standout season. He recorded a team-leading 102 points (27 goals, 75 assists) in the regular season, while adding 13 points in 13 playoff games. Fans react after Mitch Marner reveals death threats during time in Toronto Many fans expressed widespread outrage and condemnation following Mitch Marner's revelation that he received death threats and had his home address leaked after the team's playoff elimination. One fan reacted: "This is absolutely disgusting that so-called passionate fans would act this way. No player should have to fear for the safety of their family over a game." Another fan wrote: "He's gonna score every time they play us and win a cup in Vegas, BTW." Here are some more reactions from fans on X/Twitter: "Leafs fan should be embarrassed they chased this home grown star out of town" "When Mitch wins the cup it would be poetic justice." "ts pisses me off bro STOP FUCKING POSTING THIS BULLSHT ABT HIM. HES GONE. ITS OVER. JESUS FUCK" "The perfect example of why he left"