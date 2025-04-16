Mitch Marner pens 5-word reaction for former Leaf Matt Martin's final home game with NY Islanders

Matt Martin likely played his final home game as a New York Islander on Tuesday night against the Washington Capitals. The 35-year-old forward had been with the team for most of his 15-year NHL career.

Wearing an "A" for the first time in a regular-season game, Martin started the game and received loud cheers from the UBS Arena crowd. He was honored with a tribute video after being announced as the Islanders’ nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy.

His former Leafs teammate, Mitch Marner, made sure to pay his respects to Martin after what could possibly be the veteran’s last NHL game. Marner shared a post from the New York Islanders' official Instagram account featuring Martin on his stories.

In the caption, Marner wrote:

“Legend!!! 1 of a kind.”

via Instagram /@marner_93

Martin acknowledged the fans during the game and called his teammates over for a group hug at center ice after the final horn. He received handshakes and hugs from several Capitals players, including Tom Wilson and former teammate Anthony Beauvillier.

Matt Martin and Mitch Marner were friends and teammates on the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 NHL seasons. Martin defended Marner after reports emerged that then-coach Mike Babcock had subjected Marner to a controversial exercise during his rookie season, which involved ranking teammates by work ethic. Martin confronted Babcock over the incident, which allegedly saw him fall out of favor with his coach.

Matt Martin opens up on being an Islander for the final time

Before the game on Tuesday morning, Matt Martin shared how proud he has been to wear the Islanders jersey and be part of the team and community. Even though Martin has yet to announce his retirement, his stay with the Islanders is likely over with the expiring contract.

During the interview, Martin mentioned the ups and downs of his career, including the heartbreaks, but claimed that it has always been a pleasure to be part of the team.

“This is a special place,” Martin said choking back tears. “I've been so proud to wear this jersey and be a part of this team and community.

“I obviously don't know what the future holds, but you know, through the good and the bad and the heartbreaks and all of it, it's always been a pleasure to be a part of this team and wear this uniform.”

His teammate, Casey Cizikas, also mentioned Martin’s importance to the team and the community and described him as someone who has given everything for the team, fans and the organization.

