Mitch Marner responds to question on potentially rubbing Canada's 4 Nations win in $53,000,000 Maple Leafs teammate's face

Mitch Marner responded to a question about potentially rubbing Canada's 4 Nations win in his Maple Leafs teammate Auston Matthews' face.

Marner and Matthews have been Leafs teammates for a long time. However, on Thursday during the final, they faced off against each other as Team Canada defeated the United States 3-2 in overtime.

The decisive goal came after a crucial face-off loss by Auston Matthews to Connor McDavid, who quickly took a shot that missed the net. As the puck moved around the boards, Matthews failed to track McDavid, allowing Mitch Marner to set him up for the game-winning goal at the 8:18 mark.

When asked if he would remind Matthews about the win, Marner expressed his respect for his teammate, saying:

"No, no. Like I said, Auston’s my guy. He’s been my guy since day one. We’ve been through a lot together. Unfortunately, we were against each other this time, but that’s the fun of these tournaments—you get to play against guys you really love."

"He’s a hell of a competitor, had a hell of a game for them tonight, but it’s nice to be on the other side of things and win this one."

Auston Matthews, currently signed to a four-year, $53 million contract, had a strong tournament, finishing with three goals, including two assists in the final. Meanwhile, Marner notched three points with one goal and two assists throughout the competition.

Mitch Marner's Leafs teammate Auston Matthews reflected on Team USA's defeat at 4 Nations

Auston Matthews reflected on Team USA's defeat in the 4 Nations tournament, emphasizing the significance of the game for many players involved.

Despite the outcome, Matthews expressed pride in his team's performance throughout the tournament. While acknowledging the positive moment, he also conveyed his frustration of finishing on the losing side.

"This was probably the biggest game a lot of us have played in. You don’t get too many opportunities to wear these colors, to wear this jersey in a winner-take-all situation. Obviously, it’s disappointing, but I couldn’t be prouder of the group," Matthews said.

"Like I said, we competed the whole tournament, did everything it took to overcome many adversities. A lot of good stuff happened, but obviously, it sucks to walk away on the losing end," he added.

Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner had a stellar tournament, and both will look to carry that momentum into the regular season. The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Carolina Hurricanes at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

