Mitch Marner admitted that his decision to move on from the Toronto Maple Leafs was something he was considering for the past two years.

After nine seasons in Toronto, Marner was traded to Vegas on Monday in a sign-and-trade deal. He signed an eight-year contract with the Leafs, with Nicolas Roy heading to Toronto in return.

In his introductory press conference on Tuesday, Marner said:

“Last year in Toronto — or two years ago — stuff didn’t go the way we wanted. We didn't win. Stuff started going a little north, a little south. We didn't know what was going to happen,” Marner said (1:07:42). A lot of trade rumors all last summer, didn't know what was going to happen."

Once the 2024-25 season started, Marner and his camp were all-in on the Maple Leafs, choosing to concentrate on hockey and see where things would lead.

“As soon as the year started up, we were ready to commit and play hockey and see what would happen. At the same time, we were willing to take it the distance," Marner said.

Marner was drafted by the Maple Leafs with the fourth pick in 2015. Over nine seasons, he played 657 regular season games with Toronto and recorded 741 points, ranking fifth on the franchise's all-time scoring list.

However, the Leafs struggled in the playoffs, with a devastating first-round loss to Boston in 2023-24, and Marner faced criticism for poor postseason performance.

Eventually, Marner decided it was time to move on from the only NHL team he's ever known.

“I was so grateful to play there for nine years,” he said. “They took a risky pick on a small kid from Toronto who is forever grateful to wear a Maple Leaf jersey.”

Now, Marner embarks on a new chapter with the Golden Knights.

Mitch Marner shares his experience playing against Vegas

Mitch Marner spoke about the unique atmosphere that envelops the T-Mobile Arena, from electric pre-game introductions to the passionate support of the home crowd.

'Playing in this arena is all-time,' Mitch Marner remarked (56:14). 'It really is. It's crazy. Just the vibe you get as soon as you walk into the arena, to warm-ups, to the starting of the game. We as athletes never really get to see the start of a hockey game, of how they get the fans into it."

Mitch Marner had the opportunity to pick the brains of former Maple Leafs teammates like Ryan Reaves and Max Pacioretty about the lifestyle and community aspects of living in the area.

