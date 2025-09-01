Mitch Marner's agent Darren Ferris reveals how ex-Leafs star turned down his advice ahead of blockbuster $96M sign-and-trade

Former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner joined the Vegas Golden Knights this summer. His agent, Darren Ferris, spoke about the move on the "100% Hockey With Millard & Shannon" podcast. Ferris said he wanted Marner to go to free agency. The agent believed meeting teams and exploring options was best for the player.

"I wanted that to go to free agency and do the whole dog and pony show, but he didn't want to do it," Ferris said in his late August podcast appearance [0:46 onwards]. "I was all set to do it, but we did end up getting a result that he's happy with."

Marner, however, had already chosen Vegas. Ferris revealed that Marner had heard from players about Vegas. They told him how well the team treats families, something which was important to Marner when making his choice.

"He (Marner) heard directly from other players about Vegas and how they treat the players and their families, too," Ferris said, "And once he knew that, his mind was made up at the end of the season."

The Maple Leafs traded Mitch Marner to Vegas for forward Nicolas Roy. Marner had signed an eight-year, $96 million contract extension with Toronto before the deal. The contract carries a $12 million cap hit.

Ferris wanted Mitch Marner to test free agency to get a better deal, with several teams approaching. But his job became supporting Marner's decision.

"From my perspective as an agent, I would have preferred him to go through the full process, sit down with multiple teams, and explore every option," Ferris said. "But for him, it was clear he didn't want to go... to free agency when he already knew where he wanted to be."

"Safety for his family and being in the right environment mattered most. My job at that point was simply to support his decision and help him get there," he added.

Mitch Marner's reason for opting for a trade to Vegas

In a statement from early July, Mitch Marner said his agent told him about a possible deal with Vegas and Toronto. He spoke with his wife, Stephanie LaChance, and told his agent he was open to the move.

"This was a spot very high on my list, we wanted to come here, and I went back to my agent (and) said I’m open to doing this," Marner said (via NHL.com). "We thought about going to free agency, but this was a place I wanted to be, didn’t want to lose that opportunity (to) join this hockey team."

Marner added that winning the Stanley Cup was his main goal. He wants to help Vegas win another championship. They previously won the Cup in 2023.

"At the end of the day, his focus is now entirely on what's ahead, and he believes Vegas is the right place for him,'' Ferris said. "His energy is on helping that team win."

Mitch Marner played nine seasons in Toronto before the trade and recorded 741 career points. Last season, he recorded 102 points, which is his career high. He added 13 points in the playoffs.

