Mitch Marner has been a key player for the Toronto Maple Leafs over the last few seasons, especially in 2024 with Auston Matthews currently missing time. He could sign an extension for a lot of money. Marner currently makes $11 million, and his possible price tag sparked an intense discussion between two hockey insiders.

Nick Kypreos said:

"If you stuck (Mitch Marner) out in the market as an unrestricted free agent, someone's going to come to him with (an offer) between 13 and 14 (million)."

Justin Bourne said:

"[$12 million] because he can't produce anything in five-on-five in a zone. He can't produce in big games. These are truths, have you followed the team?"

Kypreos hit back that these are just "narratives" piled on by media who believe Marner isn't worth the money. He said that only a few players, including Connor McDavid, have produced more over the last five seasons.

It is Kypreos' belief that Marner is and should be paid like one of the top people in the NHL, but Bourne insists that a $12 million tag is in the same area as those players without overpaying.

Mitch Marner led Toronto to huge win

With Auston Matthews dealing with a mysterious injury, the offensive load has fallen on Mitch Marner once again. He has stepped up magnificently, most recently with a goal and an assist in the 4-3 overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist in the last game (Imagn)

The Toronto Maple Leafs star said, via Sportsnet:

“I don't know. Got emotional. It felt good. I mean, I try to play with excitement and fun out there. And those are games you kinda live for.”

Goalie Anthony Stolarz, who has also stepped up in the wake of injury this year, said:

“He's a great two-way player and someone that we appreciate. You watch his game, the way he goes up and down the ice and gives it his all, I'm happy that he got rewarded with that goal.”

He also said it was "just another day" for Marner. In the six games since Matthews went down, Marner has recorded five multi-point nights for the Leafs. They've gone 5-1 in those six contests.

