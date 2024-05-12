Mitch Marner's private security detail defends him amid social media criticism

Toronto Maple Leafs’ star player Mitch Marner has recently found himself at the center of social media controversy. Amid growing criticism from fans and media alike, Marner's private security detail, Rocket Security, has taken to Instagram to defend their client.

The tension between Marner and the Toronto media has been simmering since his comments during his recovery from an ankle sprain earlier in the season.

The situation escalated when Mitch Marner opted not to speak to reporters following the Leafs' devastating Game 7 loss to the Boston Bruins. He made only a brief appearance at the team's end-of-season interviews.

According to James Mirtle of The Athletic, Marner has gone as far as hiring private security and granting interview permissions to only a select few reporters.

However, the controversy took an unexpected turn when Rocket Security began actively defending Mitch Marner on Instagram comment sections. In a surprising move, the security firm not only stood up for their client but also called out some of Marner's teammates. One comment from Rocket Security read:

"Who else steps up for them in the playoffs. I'll wait," seemingly questioning the contributions of other Leafs players.

In response to a comment comparing Mitch Marner's situation with that of former Leafs defenseman Larry Murphy, Rocket Security named former players Tyler Bozak, Nazem Kadri and Phil Kessel, suggesting that they faced similar treatment from fans and media.

Replying to another comment, Rocket Security wrote:

"Those days are over now there in Utah. This owner will spend money."

This comment seems to imply that Marner may be considering leaving Toronto for another team.

Fans react to Mitch Marner's private security detail comments on social media

Mitch Marner's security detail's controversial social media comments sparked divided reactions among fans. Some supported Rocket Security's defense of Marner, while others felt that the remarks were inappropriate and unnecessary.

One fan commented:

"Kind of seems like you’re adding fuel to the fire on an already ridiculous situation and implying that MM is associated with this type of talk. Super weird. Most of the comments on this tweet think MM has something to do with this which is insane."

Another commented:

"Yeah I never want him playing in a leafs uniform ever again. Too much of a distraction and honestly a very unlikeable guy off the ice".

"Really hoping his reference to Utah means Mitch will take a trade there." One fan wrote on X.

"I mean, they aren't wrong... The hometown boy is just the scapegoat. He's outperformed everyone's prize possession nylander 2 of the last 3 years. Matthew's has never been up to the challenge in playoffs. Mitch is taking all the heat for this whole team, being a dumpster fire." another fan wrote.

"It’s remarkable how unlikeable Mitch is. It’s all self inflicted too." a user wrote on X.

The incident has further fueled the debate surrounding Marner's relationship with the media.