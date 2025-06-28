Mitch Marner sign-and-trade to Golden Knights gains steam; insider floats potential $48M contract

The Mitch Marner sweepstakes are officially heating up, and the Vegas Golden Knights appear firmly in the mix. With NHL free agency now just days away, speculation continues to swirl around Marner's future, especially after Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving all but confirmed the star winger is headed for the open market.

Latest reports suggest that Vegas are exploring a potential sign-and-trade for the Leafs forward, with a possible $48 million contract being floated as part of the framework by insider David Pagnotta.

Noted NHL insider Bruce Garrioch also reported that the Maple Leafs have asked for Nicolas Roy and Nicolas Hague in return as part of the blockbuster deal.

Marner, 28, tallied 102 points last season and remains one of the most dynamic playmakers in the NHL. With Vegas looking to retool after a second-round playoff exit, all eyes are now on whether they can land another marquee name in the coming days.

Insider highlights Golden Knights' failed Rasmus Andersson trade attempt amid Mitch Marner chatter

According to insider Elliotte Friedman, the 2024 Stanley Cup champions recently made a push to acquire defenseman Rasmus Andersson as well, but couldn’t get a deal done.

Andersson would have been an ideal right-shot blue line addition, but with that avenue stalling, the Golden Knights seem to have shifted even more of their attention towards Marner.

As things stand, the Golden Knights have $7,615,000 in cap space heading into next season. With multiple teams such as the Carolina Hurricanes, Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings being floated around as suitors for Mitch Marner in free agency, the Golden Knights will look to move fast to land them their next superstar.

