"Mitch Marner Syndrome" "Complete liability": Maple Leafs fans irate as Ryan Reaves takes subtle dig at Toronto fanbase following Sharks trade

Ryan Reaves is no longer a Toronto Maple Leafs, but his recent words have upset many fans. Reaves was traded to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Henry Thrun. He is joining a rebuilding Sharks team that values his experience.

After being traded to the San Jose Sharks, Ryan Reaves made a comment that didn’t sit well with Toronto supporters.

"Things were going really wrong, and all of a sudden this whole city wanted me out," Reaves said, as quoted by reporter Mark Masters on X. "I don’t think you see that in other organizations… It’s definitely different, but it’s nothing too crazy."

Fans were quick to notice the Reaves' comments and reacted to it.

“Everyone wanted him out? Looks like he’s come down with the Mitch Marner Syndrome,” one fan said.

“Well you’re an enforcer with only 1 fight on the season… maybe do your job and not be a complete liability and fans would love you more,” another fan said.

"Yeah his contract was being buried in the AHL but was still adding to the salary cap. So yes some people wanted you out. Sorry but jeez I can’t stand players whining anymore lol. Especially guys who aren’t seeing regular NHL minutes," a fan said.

Here are some more reactions to Ryan Reaves from fans on X.

"Anyone else who thinks like this in that dressing room needs to be gone from this team tomorrow? We don’t need a bunch of Mitch Marner let alone this plug," a fan said.

"Now his Marner comments make sense. I really didn't think people wanted Reavo out badly 🤷🏼‍♀️" another fan said.

"Well, you can't score, and you're not a passer. You're an enforcer that stopped enforcing. What do you think was gonna happen?" one fan said.

Ryan Reaves' comments about Maple Leafs' fans during the playoffs

In his series of comments following his trade to the Sharks, Ryan Reaves shared that he was surprised by how fans in Toronto reacted during the playoffs.

"The ups & downs of the fans in playoffs," Reaves said. "The arena could have been absolutely rocking at one point & then just dead silent at [an] other point ... but passionate fans are gonna be passionate fans"

Reaves, 38, has played 912 NHL games in his career. He has also spent time with the St. Louis Blues, Golden Knights and Pittsburgh Penguins,. Over his NHL career, he has accumulated 137 career points and 1100 penalty minutes.

