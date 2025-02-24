Mitch Marner and wife Stephanie break big personal news of expected first baby's gender to Lady Leafs

Mitch Marner and his wife, Stephanie, have revealed the gender of their expected first child.

Marner’s wife posted a few pictures on Instagram, where she highlighted her baby bump with her husband’s hands on her belly. One of the pictures was indicative of a baby boy.

Marner will be a part of the new parents club in the Maple Leafs alongside defenseman Morgan Rielly, who welcomed his first child with his Olympian wife, Tessa Virtue.

Mitch and Stephanie married on July 29, 2023. Their wedding was held at Peller Estates in Niagara-on-the-Lake, and several current and former teammates were present to witness their nuptials.

Mitch Marner celebrated 4 Nations victory with wife and family

Mitch Marner encountered a few challenges while playing for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, including a brief while when he was demoted to the third line.

However, he stepped up when it was needed most, featuring prominently in Connor McDavid's overtime winner for Canada and cemented the team's status as the leading country in the tournament.

Mitch Marner celebrated the win by posing for a picture with the 4 Nations trophy with his wife Stephanie and his parents Paul and Bonnie.

He spoke about the significance of sharing the triumph with his family. Marner recognized their hard work and sacrifices to enable him to get to where he's in his career.

“It was really special,” Marner said. "It's been a long time since we've been able to celebrate something really special, and hockey-wise, winning. It felt really cool just to have them around me with how much sacrifice and effort they put in throughout my whole life to get me to the point where I am today.

"It was really cool just to have them beside me and see the smiles and feel the emotion that they were feeling for me and the excitement. It was a really cool thing to celebrate with them after that," he added.

Marner is in the final year of his $65 million contract. This season, he has performed impressively, tallying 71 points through 16 goals and 55 assists.

