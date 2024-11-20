Mitch Marner, William Nylander & other Leafs stars attend Taylor Swift concert in Toronto's Scotiabank Arena 

Toronto Maple Leafs players, including Mitch Marner, William Nylander, Max Domi, and John Tavares, attended Taylor Swift’s concert. The event was held at Scotiabank Arena during her six-concert run in Toronto.

One X page - Leafs latest - shared photos from the night showing the players enjoying the show in casual outfits. It had a caption that read:

"📸: JT, Max Domi, Anthony Stolarz, Mitch Marner, and Jake McCabe enjoying a concert last week! 💙🎵"

In one picture via X page Leafs Papi, William Nylander poses with two fans dressed in Taylor Swift-themed outfits. One fan wears a 1989-style top, while the other wears a sparkly blue dress. The caption for the post read:

"I KNEW WILLIAM NYLANDER WAS AT THE TAYLOR SWIFT CONCERT 😩😩😩😩"

The concert brought excitement to the city, and the Toronto Maple Leafs players joined the crowd to soak in the lively atmosphere. It was a fun moment for the team to unwind and connect with fans outside of hockey.

Taylor Swift’s concerts created a festive mood in Toronto, attracting fans from all over. The Maple Leafs players’s presence increased the buzz, supporting one of music’s biggest stars.

Toronto Maple Leafs secured an overtime win with Mitch Marner the game-winner

The Toronto Maple Leafs (11-6-2) won 4-3 against the Edmonton Oilers (10-8-2) in an overtime game at Scotiabank Arena. Mitch Marner scored the winning goal 40 seconds into overtime, marking his 200th career NHL goal. Marner broke up an Oilers rush, carried the puck, and scored on a 2-on-1 with John Tavares.

The Oilers started strong, with Adam Henrique scoring early in the first period. He redirected a pass from Mattias Janmark to make it 1-0. Bobby McMann tied it for the Maple Leafs at 3:53. McMann put in a rebound after Stuart Skinner saved John Tavares’ shot.

Connor McDavid gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead in the second period. He scored on the power play, collecting a loose puck from a blocked shot by Leon Draisaitl.

Matthew Knies tied the game 2-2 in the third period at 13:08. He scored after Evan Bouchard’s pass hit McDavid and created a turnover. Less than a minute later, Bobby McMann scored his second goal of the game to give Toronto a 3-2 lead.

Leon Draisaitl tied the game 3-3 at 18:31. With Skinner pulled for an extra attacker, Draisaitl scored during a scramble near the net.

In overtime, Marner’s goal secured the win for Toronto. The Maple Leafs have now won five of their last six games.

