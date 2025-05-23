MLSE CEO Keith Pelley breaks silence after moving on from president Brendan Shanahan

By Jackson Weber
Modified May 23, 2025 17:55 GMT
NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
NHL: Brendan Shanahan - Source: Imagn

It's been less than 24 hours since the Toronto Maple Leafs officially announced they would not be renewing the contract of Brendan Shanahan.

Ad

Shanahan was president of hockey operations for the last 11 years in Toronto and just played out the final season of a six-year contract extension with the team signed in 2019. It had been widely speculated that another playoff disappointment would result in the end of the Shanaplan, and that in fact was the case.

The 56-year-old was known for his construction of the Core 4, including Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and John Tavares. Those four-star forwards took up a vast majority of the Maple Leafs' salary cap space, demonstrating Shanahan's belief in them.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While they produced tremendously in the regular season, the playoffs were this core's kryptonite. Despite that, Shanahan continued to go back to the well year after year, seeing the same results. It all accumulated to turn into a very disappointing era of Maple Leafs hockey.

On Friday afternoon, MLSE CEO Keith Pelley spoke for the first time since making changes to the front office. The Toronto Maple Leafs shared his full press conference on YouTube.

Ad
"It was a difficult and a very tough day. Brendan Shanahan is an integral part of the Leafs' history. His 11 years here, he accomplished so many incredible things, and I really thoroughly enjoyed working with Brendan over the last year. He's a quality individual. He's a legend in the hockey world, and as I said to him yesterday, wherever he goes, I know he will be successful, and I wish him and his family the very best." Pelley said (3:25).
Ad

youtube-cover
Ad

Brendan Shanahan has already been granted permission to speak with the New York Islanders about their vacant president of hockey operations role.

Keith Pelley shared more on his decision to move on from Brendan Shanahan

During his press conference, Keith Pelley specified that it was his decision to let Brendan Shanahan go.

The Maple Leafs shared the full video on YouTube.

Ad
"This was, this was my decision. Had the support of ownership; had that conversation yesterday, and we made the decision. I talked to Brendan at 3 p.m. Eastern yesterday. He, as expected, acted like a true professional, the Hall of Famer that he is, understood, and wanted to move very, very quickly," Pelley said (10:35).
Ad

youtube-cover
Ad

Pelley also went on to mention that he isn't expecting to hire another president of hockey operations; rather, he will work closer with general manager Brad Treliving and head coach Craig Berube moving forward.

It's an interesting start to what could be a transformative offseason for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

About the author
Jackson Weber

Jackson Weber

Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.

Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.

When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Jackson Weber
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications