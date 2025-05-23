MLSE President Keith Pelley drops bold response to Matthew Tkachuk, Brad Marchand's 'pressure' dig aimed at Maple Leafs

MLSE President and CEO Keith Pelley responded to comments from Florida Panthers players about the pressure of playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs. After Florida beat Toronto 6-1 in Game 7 of the second round NHL playoffs, Panthers forward Brad Marchand said the game didn’t feel like high pressure. He said players who have won Stanley Cups know how to handle these moments.
“Going through it before, it’s invaluable experience when you go through moments like this and you’ve been through them before," Marchand said Sunday via NHL.com. "And a lot of guys have won Cups. When you win a Cup and you play in some of the games this team played in last year, these are not high-pressure games.”
Matthew Tkachuk said on the 32 Thoughts Podcast that he feels sorry for the Leafs. He said the Leafs have great players and a good team, but if the team were not in Toronto, it would be harder to play. He said the Leafs deal with a lot of outside distractions and pressure.
“I feel bad. We don't have to deal with that in Florida. I feel like that's what makes me and my team so lucky,” Tkachuk said. “You almost use that against them. The pressure that these guys have to deal with day in and day out.”
Pelley didn’t agree with that view and said pressure is part of playing and working in Toronto. He shared a story from before the game. He was sitting with his 22-year-old son. His son asked:
“Dad, are you nervous?”
Pelley said yes. His son then asked:
“Do you feel the pressure?”
Pelley replied:
“Yeah, of course I feel the pressure. Pressure is really a privilege.”
Pelley added:
"It's a privilege to be the CEO of MLSE, and it was a privilege to be in those seats at Game 7."
Keith Pelley said hockey is the greatest game in the world and said the greatest hockey team in the world is the Toronto Maple Leafs.
"The greatest game on Earth is is hockey, and it's not ice hockey, it's hockey, and the greatest hockey team in the world is the Toronto Maple Leafs," he added. "And as a result, you've seen the passion and the tribalism that exists."
On the ice, Florida played better in Game 7. They outshot Toronto 18-5 in the second period and scored three goals.
Keith Pelley responds to Brendan Shanahan's departure
Keith Pelley said he will not replace Brendan Shanahan right away. Pelley said he wants to work closely with GM Brad Treliving and coach Craig Berube.
"I'm not looking to replace Brendan," Pelley said. "I'm looking to work more closely with Brad and Craig."
He praised Shanahan’s work and called him an important part of the Leafs' history. According to Pelley, hockey decisions will stay with the hockey staff. He also said he respects the fans' disappointment and understands that winning is all that matters to them.
