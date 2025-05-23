MLSE President Keith Pelley drops bold response to Matthew Tkachuk, Brad Marchand's 'pressure' dig aimed at Maple Leafs

MLSE President and CEO Keith Pelley responded to comments from Florida Panthers players about the pressure of playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs. After Florida beat Toronto 6-1 in Game 7 of the second round NHL playoffs, Panthers forward Brad Marchand said the game didn’t feel like high pressure. He said players who have won Stanley Cups know how to handle these moments.

Ad

“Going through it before, it’s invaluable experience when you go through moments like this and you’ve been through them before," Marchand said Sunday via NHL.com. "And a lot of guys have won Cups. When you win a Cup and you play in some of the games this team played in last year, these are not high-pressure games.”

Ad

Trending

Matthew Tkachuk said on the 32 Thoughts Podcast that he feels sorry for the Leafs. He said the Leafs have great players and a good team, but if the team were not in Toronto, it would be harder to play. He said the Leafs deal with a lot of outside distractions and pressure.

“I feel bad. We don't have to deal with that in Florida. I feel like that's what makes me and my team so lucky,” Tkachuk said. “You almost use that against them. The pressure that these guys have to deal with day in and day out.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pelley didn’t agree with that view and said pressure is part of playing and working in Toronto. He shared a story from before the game. He was sitting with his 22-year-old son. His son asked:

“Dad, are you nervous?”

Pelley said yes. His son then asked:

“Do you feel the pressure?”

Pelley replied:

“Yeah, of course I feel the pressure. Pressure is really a privilege.”

Ad

Pelley added:

"It's a privilege to be the CEO of MLSE, and it was a privilege to be in those seats at Game 7."

Keith Pelley said hockey is the greatest game in the world and said the greatest hockey team in the world is the Toronto Maple Leafs.

"The greatest game on Earth is is hockey, and it's not ice hockey, it's hockey, and the greatest hockey team in the world is the Toronto Maple Leafs," he added. "And as a result, you've seen the passion and the tribalism that exists."

Ad

Ad

On the ice, Florida played better in Game 7. They outshot Toronto 18-5 in the second period and scored three goals.

Keith Pelley responds to Brendan Shanahan's departure

Keith Pelley said he will not replace Brendan Shanahan right away. Pelley said he wants to work closely with GM Brad Treliving and coach Craig Berube.

"I'm not looking to replace Brendan," Pelley said. "I'm looking to work more closely with Brad and Craig."

He praised Shanahan’s work and called him an important part of the Leafs' history. According to Pelley, hockey decisions will stay with the hockey staff. He also said he respects the fans' disappointment and understands that winning is all that matters to them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama