Moments after lifting Stanley Cup, Brad Marchand comments on Panthers future with free agency approaching 

Brad Marchand spoke about his future just after winning the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. The Panthers won 5-1 against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6. Sam Reinhart scored four goals for the Panthers while Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves to help the team secure back-to-back championships.

Ad

Marchand was an important player in this series. He scored six goals on 24 shots against the Oilers in six games. Marchand scored a total of 10 goals and 20 points in 23 playoff games. He also registered 47 shots on goal and had 48 penalty minutes. Most of his goals came at even strength. Only one goal was on the power play. He also scored one shorthanded goal.

When asked postgame if he would return next season, he replied:

Ad

Trending

"We'll see what happens here soon."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Marchand joined the Panthers late in the season and quickly became a key player for the team, with his efforts helping Florida win it all this season.

With his contract now ending, and free agency edging ever closer, many fans and teams are waiting to see what Marchand will do next.

Brad Marchand's MVP play in Game 5 against Oilers

Previously, on Saturday, Brad Marchand helped the Florida Panthers defeat the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 in Game 5. This win played a crucial role in the Panthers getting an edge over the Oilers.

Ad

Before this game, the series was tied 2-2. The win gave the Panthers the series lead, which eventually played a role in Game 6.

Marchand scored two goals, his first goal at 9:12 of the first period. He picked up a loose puck, moved past a defender, and shot the puck into the net from the left circle. It gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead.

Later, he scored his second goal at 5:12 of the third period. He got a pass in space, moved around a defender and scored through the goalie’s legs. That gave the Panthers a 3-0 lead.

Ad

"It's a special time, special memories that we're going to have forever," Marchand said after Game 5 via NHL.com. "I'm not really nervous, just excited."

The Oilers tried to make a comeback in Game 5 with goals from Connor McDavid and Corey Perry, but Florida sealed the win with an empty-net goal from Eetu Luostarinen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama