"Money talks" "Remove no trade clauses": Hockey fans react as NHL, NHLPA ratify their CBA extension through 2030

The NHL and NHLPA have officially agreed to extend their Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) through the 2029-30 season. The new deal was approved by both the NHL’s Board of Governors and the full NHLPA membership.

This agreement comes more than a year before the current one was set to expire after the 2025–26 NHL season.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli posted about the news on X. He said the extension brings “unprecedented labor peace” to the league. He also noted that changes like an 84-game regular season will begin in 2026-27.

Soon, the post drew the attention of hockey fans on X. Some were supportive, while others had concerns.

“Money talks,” one fan commented.

“Remove no trade clauses,” another fan wrote.

"Once again Gary fleeces the players. Best Supreme Leader in pro sports," a fan wrote.

The agreement gives the league and players long-term stability. It also helps avoid possible lockouts or disputes.

Let's take a look at some more reactions to the NHL and NHLPA agreement.

"A new CBA without a work stoppage?!?! That's a first for Bettman, isn't it?" a fan mentioned.

"Biggest issue with this CBA is the Olympic participation. That should have never been added back in. And anything that shuts the NHL down during the season needs to be eliminated in the next CBA when this one expires. It's not good for the game, and hurts the NHL more than helps" another fan mentioned.

"The cap was going up regardless and the players would have received the 50% share. Why they gave up so much in this CBA is fascinating," another fan said.

The CBA extension sets the stage for steady league operations over the next several years.

Gary Bettman's comments on the NHL and NHLPA agreement

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the partnership with the NHLPA is stronger than ever and is a great way to grow the game.

“Working together under this agreement presents a fantastic opportunity to continue to grow the game,” Bettman said, via NHL.com. “We are grateful to the Board of Governors for its support of this agreement that strengthens our game and ensures we are collectively delivering a great fan experience in the years to come.”

The agreement also gives teams clear salary cap numbers for the next three seasons. The upper limit will be $95.5 million next season, $104 million in 2026-27 and $113.5 million in 2027-28. The lower limits will also rise each year.

This new deal comes before the 2026 Winter Olympics.

