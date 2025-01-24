"Montembeault loses us another important game": Habs fans react to Montreal Canadiens' 4-2 loss against Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings snapped their three-game losing streak on Thursday, defeating the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 at Little Caesars Arena. The visiting Canadiens, who had won 13 of their last 17 games since December 14th, which included two back-to-back victories over the Red Wings on Dec. 20 and 21, were riding a two-game winning streak but ultimately fell short.

The loss was particularly costly for the Canadiens, who desperately needed the two points to seize the top wild-card position in the Eastern Conference. A win would have secured 54 points in 48 games and would have propelled them to third place in the Atlantic Division. Instead, the Canadiens slipped to sixth place in the division with a 24-20-4 record.

Disappointed Canadiens fans took to X to express their frustration over the team's loss in a crucial game.

"what a s*** game… felt like i was having war flashbacks," one fan wrote.

"They didn’t even f****** tried," noted one fan.

"Literally had PTSD watching that," wrote another fan.

The Red Wings dominated the game from the start, taking a 2-0 lead in the first period thanks to goals from Jonatan Berggren and Alex DeBrincat, who scored his 20th goal of the season. The Montreal Canadiens were unable to recover, and two more goals from Andrew Copp and Kaiden Guhle in the second period sealed the victory for the Red Wings.

Poor defensive coverage and a lackluster power play were the primary reasons for the Canadiens' loss. Captain Nick Suzuki and right-winger Cole Caufield had a quiet night, both finishing with a -2 rating. However, the brunt of the criticism fell on Montreal Canadiens goalie Sam Montembeault, who allowed four goals on 45 shots, including three crucial goals that put the Canadiens behind 3-0.

Many fans called for Montembeault to be replaced by Jakub Dobeš, citing his poor performance in the game.

"Blew it . Should of won this game. Monty let 2 bad goals in. Need to start playing Dobes more," wrote on X user.

"It comes off like the team lost confidence in Montembault, after that weak 2nd goal. They didn't defend as well as last game. That's why Detroit got over 40 shots on goal," noted one fan.

"Embarrassing put dobes next time," stated another fan.

Larkin leads Red Wings to 4-2 win over Montreal Canadiens, snaps three-game skid

Dylan Larkin stole the show on Thursday night, leading the Detroit Red Wings to a 4-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena, snapping their three-game losing streak in the process. The 28-year-old center scored his 21st goal of the season on a power play at 7:50 of the second period and added an assist on Jonatan Berggren's first-period goal.

The win was a milestone occasion for Larkin, who played in his 700th NHL game. The 15th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft has been a cornerstone of the Red Wings' franchise.

With the win, the Red Wings (22-21-5, 49 points) halted a three-game slide, during which they managed just one goal per game. The victory marked the first of three consecutive home games for the Red Wings, who will continue their homestand on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

