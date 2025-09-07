Months after Hockey Canada sexual assault case acquittal, Alex Formenton un-retires to play in Swiss pro league

Alex Formenton will return to professional hockey for the first time since December 2023 with Swiss National League team HC Ambri-Piotta. This comes after he was acquitted alongside four others in the Hockey Canada 2018 sexual assault case.

Ad

Formenton had signed with the Swiss team after he finished the 2021-22 season with the Ottawa Senators. He was offered a qualifying offer but rejected it during free agency. His rights couldn't be traded due to the assault allegations, with Formenton signing with Ambri-Piotta.

As announced by the club, he signed a similar short-term deal this month that will keep him at the club till December end. There is an option for Formenton to extend his stay at the club till the end of the season.

Ad

Trending

“Putting his personal issues in Canada behind him, Alex has decided to return to hockey and has expressed his desire to relaunch his professional career wearing the No. 10 jersey for Ambrì,” the club’s statement said. “The club is delighted with his return and looks forward to welcoming him back to the Gottardo Arena ice.”

Ad

Before moving to Switzerland, Formenton was a promising bottom-six forward. The 6'3'' towering figure was selected 47th in the second round of the 2017 NHL draft. During the 2021-22 season, he regularly featured in the Senators' penalty kill.

In 2022-23, he scored 13 points in 22 games, notching a further 16 points in 24 games the following season. After his two-month contract ended, Alex Formenton returned to Canada at the start of last year to answer his allegations.

Ad

NHL yet to take a stand on the Alex Formenton and Co's future in the big leagues

Following the trial, the five accused by the victim, Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart and Michael McLeod, were acquitted of all charges. Since the matter has been publicly discussed, the NHL's statement hinted that the league had to look after its Public Relations before bringing the five players back.

Ad

“The allegations made in this case, even if not determined to have been criminal, were very disturbing, and the behaviour at issue was unacceptable,” the league said in a statement after the trial.

“We will be reviewing and considering the judge’s findings. While we conduct that analysis and determine next steps, the players charged in this case are ineligible to play in the league.”

Alex Formenton might be rusty, having missed the entirety of the 2024-25 season. It remains to be seen if others follow him in reviving their careers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama