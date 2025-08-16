Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes heaps praise on Ivan Demidov for his work ethic

Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes praised one of his team’s most prized prospects, Russian phenom Ivan Demidov.

Ad

In a piece published on NHL.com on August 14, the Canadiens’ top executive had nothing but fantastic things to say about the club’s first-round pick from the 2024 NHL Draft.

Hughes stated:

“He comes out to a standing ovation, his first game in Montreal, and scores ... and then all of a sudden he's in the playoffs."

The comments underscore the anticipation the Montreal Canadiens and fans had regarding Demidov’s arrival to the NHL this past spring.

Ad

Trending

The Habs managed to bring Demidov over to North America just in time to join the club for the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Demidov hit the ground running. He scored a goal and an assist in two regular-season contests. He then suited up for the Habs’ five playoff games. He notched just two assists as the Habs were bounced in five. His performance has prompted Hughes to continue singing Demidov's praises.

He added:

Ad

"I hear it here and there, he's going to be a 100-point guy, he's going to be [Kirill] Kaprizov, he's going to be this or that. But we'll do our job and make sure he understands what our expectations are from him and continue to repeat that we're not concerned with the noise, and nor should he be."

Ad

There is no question that expectations are high. But the Montreal Canadiens will be sure to insulate their top prospect to steer his development in the right direction. The club has lofty aims for the 19-year-old future star. So, ensuring his proper growth will be a crucial task throughout the 2025-26 season.

Demidov projected to start season in Montreal Canadiens’ top six

Ivan Demidov is projected to start the season in the Montreal Canadiens’ top six. According to Daily Faceoff, Demidov is expected to lineup alongside Kirby Dach and Zack Bolduc as part of the club’s relatively new-look second line.

Ad

Unfortunately, Dach is a bit of a question mark. He’s rehabbing from a lower-body injury and may not be ready for training camp. But Demidov will suit up on that second unit regardless of whoever plays center.

That situation could mean a strong rookie season for the Habs’ rising star. He’s part of a strong, young core that features Juraj Slafkovsky and Cole Caufield on the wings. Also, the Canadiens also hope Bolduc can contribute on the second unit.

Ad

The solution might be to drop him in the lineup if Demidov struggles in the top six. Doing so could affect his confidence. Judging from the small sample size from last season, Demidov looks poised and mature beyond his years.

It remains to be seen if Demidov can follow in Lane Hutson’s footsteps and win the Calder Trophy for Montreal in 2025-26.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama