After Tuesday’s 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets, Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis spoke about rookie Lane Hutson’s energy. The 20-year-old defenseman has 39 points (three goals, 36 assists) while averaging 22:10 of ice time.

Speaking to the media after the game against Winnipeg Jets, St. Louis said,

"I think he's got a lot of energy,” St. Louis said. “The next game is going to be the most (number of games) that he's played ever too, and the next one after (laugh). I think he's getting used to playing in the NHL. He's a kid that loves the game, and the passion for the game I think always energizes somebody, so I'm not worried about Lane." [17:29]

However, Lane Hutson needs to work on his defensive game, as he has a rating of -13. In wins, his plus-minus rating improves to 15 but in losses, it falls to -28.

Hutson has now played 50 games this season. That is more than the 47 games he played last year with Boston College, the Canadiens and Team USA.

Before Montreal’s three-game losing streak, Lane Hutson had a nine-game point streak, including two three-point games. He has not scored in losses to Detroit, New Jersey and Winnipeg.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens' record has fallen to 24-21-5 and they are now placed sixth in the Atlantic Division only above the Buffalo Sabres. Cole Caufield leads the team in goals with 25 and captain Nick Suzuki is the leader in assists (36) and points (51).

Lane Hutson failed to help Montreal in a 4-1 loss to Winnipeg Jets

The Montreal Canadiens lost 4-1 to the Winnipeg Jets at Bell Centre on Tuesday. This was their third straight loss. Hutson recorded two shots on goal in 23:35 minutes of ice time. The Jets outshot the Canadiens 28-25. Montreal struggled in the second period, which allowed Winnipeg to take control.

Juraj Slafkovsky gave Montreal a 1-0 lead at 11:03 of the first. He scored a one-timer from Nick Suzuki’s pass. Kyle Connor tied the game 1-1 at 15:36. He scored on a rebound from Dylan DeMelo’s shot.

Mark Scheifele put the Jets ahead 2-1 at 10:44 of the second. He scored after a pass from Gabriel Vilardi. Connor extended the lead to 3-1 with two seconds left in the second. He scored off a pass from David Gustafsson. Rasmus Kupari sealed the 4-1 win with an empty-net goal at 18:15 of the third.

Lane Hutson and the Canadiens will next face the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

