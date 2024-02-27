Montreal Canadiens 'poised' to play in 2025 Paris Global Series: Report

The Montreal Canadiens are 'poised' to play in the 2025 NHL Global Series. According to David Pagnotta of "The Fourth Period", the Canadiens are looking to head to Paris for the Global Series in 2025.

Pagnotta said that it won't be happening this year, but the following year in October, with the Canadiens and NHL still working out details to make it possible. Pagnotta also mentioned that Stockholm is also going to be a host for the event:

"A little bit of mentioning as well. We talked about the Global Series a couple of weeks ago. We should also mention that the Montreal Canadiens are poised to go to Paris, by the looks of things, in 2025."

Pagnotta added:

So not this coming year, but the following year, in October 2025. It looks like the Canadiens and the NHL are still working on things to get the Habs over there in Paris. I believe Stockholm will be the other global series host."

Expand Tweet

Speaking of last year's NHL Global Series, the Arizona Coyotes and LA Kings headed to Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, to play the first two preseason games in front of a sellout crowd down under for the first time.

In November of last year, the NHL had its Global Series during the mid-season. The Detroit Red Wings, Ottawa Senators, Minnesota Wild and Toronto Maple Leafs flew to Europe to play four games in Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden.

According to David Pagnotta, the 2024 NHL Global Series will have the New Jersey Devils taking on against the Buffalo Sabres in Prague, Czechia. The two teams will play two games in the city.

What's next for Montreal Canadiens?

Montreal Canadiens v New Jersey Devils

The Habs have had an underwhelming season so far. With 52 points after 58 games, the club currently languishes at the bottom of the Atlantic Division and is 27th in the overall league standings.

It appears to be another year without playoff hockey for the club as the Habs find themselves 16 points off the second spot in the East wild card standings. The Habs are 2-7-1 in their last 10 games and will be up against the Arizona Coyotes next on Tuesday.