Montreal Canadiens vs Edmonton Oilers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 19th 2024

Hockey fans, mark your calendars for Tuesday, March 19, at 9:00 PM ET because that's when the Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens will go head-to-head at Rogers Place. This game is going to be a real nail-biter and you can catch all the action live on ESPN+.

Montreal Canadiens vs Edmonton Oilers: Game Info

Date: Tuesday, Mar. 19

Tuesday, Mar. 19 Time: 9:00 p.m.ET

9:00 p.m.ET Venue : Rogers Place

: Rogers Place TV Channel : ESPN+

: ESPN+ Live Stream: Hulu and FuboTV (free trial)

Montreal Canadiens: Game Preview

The Montreal Canadiens have struggled this season, going 25-31-11 overall and 12-14-7 on the road. However, they have demonstrated endurance in penalty killing, ranking eighth in the league with an average of 10.1 penalty minutes per game.

The Montreal Canadiens didn't have the best time in their last game, losing 5-2 against the Calgary Flames on the road. In their last 10 games, the Canadiens are 3-4-3.

Montreal Canadiens: Key Players and Injuries

For the Montreal Canadiens, Michael Matheson's nine goals and 38 assists stand out, along with Nicholas Suzuki's recent contributions of six goals and four assists.

The Canadiens will be without Kirby Dach for the season due to a knee injury, and Christian Dvorak remains out with a pectoral injury.

Edmonton Oilers: Game Preview

The Edmonton Oilers (40-21-4) have a dominant 21-8-3 record at home. They've scored 229 goals with an average of 3.5 goals per game.

In their previous game, the Oilers experienced a narrow 3-2 overtime defeat at home against the Colorado Avalanche. In their last 10 games, the Oilers are 7-1-2.

Edmonton Oilers: Key Players and Injuries

Key players to watch for the Oilers include Connor McDavid, who has been exceptional with 25 goals and 81 assists, and Leon Draisaitl, with five goals and 10 assists in the last 10 games.

In terms of injuries, the Oilers have no listed players sidelined, providing them with a full roster for the upcoming game.

Previous Faceoff between Canadiens and Oilers

This next game will be the second time these teams face off this season. Last time, the Oilers won in overtime with a score of 2-1. Now, both teams are gearing up for another thrilling match.