Montreal Canadiens vs New York Rangers: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 7th April, 2024

The New York Rangers, sitting comfortably atop their conference with an impressive record of 52-21-4, are set to face off against the struggling Montreal Canadiens (29-35-12) at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

The Canadiens have endured a tough season marked by offensive woes, averaging a mere 2.73 goals per game. While Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky have showcased skill on the top two lines, the rest of the offense has faltered, lacking depth and allowing opponents to stifle their top-heavy attack.

Defensively, the Canadiens have also struggled, conceding an average of 3.37 goals per game. While Johnathan Kovacevic and Kaiden Guhle have contributed defensively, the unit as a whole has been porous, granting opponents ample opportunities to capitalize on open shots. Goaltender Cayden Primeau has faced challenges, maintaining a .908 save percentage and a 2.93 goals-against average.

In contrast, the Rangers have flourished this season, boasting a potent offense that averages 3.43 goals per game. Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck headline the top lines, amassing an impressive 70 goals and 116 assists. However, the depth of the Rangers' offense is evident, with significant contributions from Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad and Alexis Lafreniere.

On the defensive end, the Rangers have been stellar, conceding just 2.78 goals per game. Standouts such as Adam Fox and Ryan Lindgren have showcased defensive prowess, while goaltender Igor Shesterkin has been a stalwart presence with a .910 save percentage and a 2.65 goals-against average.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineups

Forwards

Cole Caufield- Nick Suzuki- Juraj Slafkovsky

Brendan Gallagher- Alex Newhook- Joel Armia

Tanner Pearson- Jake Evans- Josh Anderson

Michael Pezzetta- Colin White- Rafael Harvey-Pinard

Defensemen

Mike Matheson- David Savard

Jordan Harris- Johnathan Kovacevic

Jayden Struble- Justin Barron

Goalies

Cayden Primeau

Samuel Montembeault

Montreal Canadiens starting goalie

Cayden Primeau will most likely start for the Montreal Canadiens. Below are his stats this season:

GP (Games Played): 20

GS (Games Started): 18

WINS: 8

L (Losses): 8

OTL (Overtime Losses): 2

GA (Goals Against): 54

GA/G (Goals-Against Average): 2.85

SA (Shots Against): 602

SV (Saves): 548

SV% (Save Percentage): .910

SO (Shutouts): 2

TOI/G (Time on Ice per Game): 56 minutes and 47 seconds

New York Rangers' projected lineups

Forwards

Chris Kreider- Mika Zibanejad- Jack Roslovic

Artemi Panarin- Vincent Trocheck- Alexis Lafrenière

Will Cuylle- Alex Wennberg- Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey- Barclay Goodrow- Jonny Brodzinski

Defensemen

Ryan Lindgren- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller- Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson- Braden Schneider

Goalies

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

New York Rangers starting goalie

Igor Shesterkin will most likely start for the Rangers. Below are his stats this season:

GP (Games Played): 51

GS (Games Started): 51

WINS: 33

L (Losses): 16

OTL (Overtime Losses): 2

GA (Goals Against): 134

GA/G (Goals-Against Average): 2.65

SA (Shots Against): 1490

SV (Saves): 1357

SV% (Save Percentage): .911

SO (Shutouts): 3

TOI/G (Time on Ice per Game): 59 minutes and 30 seconds