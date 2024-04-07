Montreal Canadiens vs New York Rangers: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 7th April, 2024

The New York Rangers, sitting comfortably atop their conference with an impressive record of 52-21-4, are set to face off against the struggling Montreal Canadiens (29-35-12) at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.
The Canadiens have endured a tough season marked by offensive woes, averaging a mere 2.73 goals per game. While Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky have showcased skill on the top two lines, the rest of the offense has faltered, lacking depth and allowing opponents to stifle their top-heavy attack.
Defensively, the Canadiens have also struggled, conceding an average of 3.37 goals per game. While Johnathan Kovacevic and Kaiden Guhle have contributed defensively, the unit as a whole has been porous, granting opponents ample opportunities to capitalize on open shots. Goaltender Cayden Primeau has faced challenges, maintaining a .908 save percentage and a 2.93 goals-against average.
In contrast, the Rangers have flourished this season, boasting a potent offense that averages 3.43 goals per game. Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck headline the top lines, amassing an impressive 70 goals and 116 assists. However, the depth of the Rangers' offense is evident, with significant contributions from Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad and Alexis Lafreniere.
On the defensive end, the Rangers have been stellar, conceding just 2.78 goals per game. Standouts such as Adam Fox and Ryan Lindgren have showcased defensive prowess, while goaltender Igor Shesterkin has been a stalwart presence with a .910 save percentage and a 2.65 goals-against average.
Montreal Canadiens projected lineups
Forwards
- Cole Caufield- Nick Suzuki- Juraj Slafkovsky
- Brendan Gallagher- Alex Newhook- Joel Armia
- Tanner Pearson- Jake Evans- Josh Anderson
- Michael Pezzetta- Colin White- Rafael Harvey-Pinard
Defensemen
- Mike Matheson- David Savard
- Jordan Harris- Johnathan Kovacevic
- Jayden Struble- Justin Barron
Goalies
- Cayden Primeau
- Samuel Montembeault
Montreal Canadiens starting goalie
Cayden Primeau will most likely start for the Montreal Canadiens. Below are his stats this season:
- GP (Games Played): 20
- GS (Games Started): 18
- WINS: 8
- L (Losses): 8
- OTL (Overtime Losses): 2
- GA (Goals Against): 54
- GA/G (Goals-Against Average): 2.85
- SA (Shots Against): 602
- SV (Saves): 548
- SV% (Save Percentage): .910
- SO (Shutouts): 2
- TOI/G (Time on Ice per Game): 56 minutes and 47 seconds
New York Rangers' projected lineups
Forwards
- Chris Kreider- Mika Zibanejad- Jack Roslovic
- Artemi Panarin- Vincent Trocheck- Alexis Lafrenière
- Will Cuylle- Alex Wennberg- Kaapo Kakko
- Jimmy Vesey- Barclay Goodrow- Jonny Brodzinski
Defensemen
- Ryan Lindgren- Adam Fox
- K'Andre Miller- Jacob Trouba
- Erik Gustafsson- Braden Schneider
Goalies
- Igor Shesterkin
- Jonathan Quick
New York Rangers starting goalie
Igor Shesterkin will most likely start for the Rangers. Below are his stats this season:
- GP (Games Played): 51
- GS (Games Started): 51
- WINS: 33
- L (Losses): 16
- OTL (Overtime Losses): 2
- GA (Goals Against): 134
- GA/G (Goals-Against Average): 2.65
- SA (Shots Against): 1490
- SV (Saves): 1357
- SV% (Save Percentage): .911
- SO (Shutouts): 3
- TOI/G (Time on Ice per Game): 59 minutes and 30 seconds