Montreal Canadiens vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more| March 2, 2024

The Montreal Canadiens will face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m. Saturday at Amalie Arena, Tampa. The Canadiens have won one of their last five games, while the Lightning have won two out of five.

Montreal Canadiens vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game info

Date and Time: Saturday, Mar. 2, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

TV Broadcast: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Live Streaming: Fugo TV

Radio: Tune in to live radio on CKGM TSN 690 Montreal and 102.5 The Bone

Montreal Canadiens game preview

The Montreal Canadiens are 23-28-9 this season after losing to the Florida Panthers 4-3 in their last game. They have scored an average of 2.77 goals per game while conceding 3.50 goals per game. Their power play success percentage is 19.0%, and their penalty kill effectiveness is 74.4%.

The Canadiens are considered the underdogs against the Lightning, with moneyline odds of +203.

Montreal Canadiens key players and injury status

Nick Suzuki has been productive for Montreal, contributing 59 points with 24 goals and 35 assists in 60 games. On the other hand, Cole Caufield has netted 19 goals and assisted in 28.

Sam Montembeault has a 13-10-5 record with a save percentage of .904 and a goals-against average of 3.15 per game. Kirby Dach (knee), Christian Dvorak (pectoral), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body) and Jayden Struble (lower body) are sidelined due to injuries.

Tampa Bay Lightning game preview

The Tampa Bay Lightning (32-24-6) lost 3-2 to the Buffalo Sabres in their last game. The Lightning are allowing 3.39 goals per game, while scoring 3.35. Their power play success rate is 29.0%, and they have a penalty kill rate of 79.9%.

They are considered the favorites for this game, with moneyline odds of -250.

Tampa Bay Lightning key players and injury status

Nikita Kucherov has been a key player for Tampa Bay this season contributing 104 points by scoring 38 goals and providing 66 assists. Brayden Point has also made contributions, scoring 64 points through a combination of 31 goals and 33 assists.

In goal, Andrei Vasilevskiy has a 20-15-1 record with a save percentage of .896 and a goals-against average of 2.99 per game. Mikhail Sergachev (lower body) and Tanner Jeannot (lower body) are unavailable for today's game.