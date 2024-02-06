Montreal Canadiens vs Washington Capitals projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 6th February, 2024

The 12th-ranked Washington Capitals welcome the 14th-ranked Montreal Canadiens at Capital One Arena on Tuesday night. These two Eastern Conference teams will clash with the intention to win. The game is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET.
The Canadiens have only managed to win three of their last 10 games. Their record stands at 20-21-8, placing them second from bottom in the Atlantic Division.
On the other side, the Capitals have not won more than four games in their last 10 matchups. They stand at 22-18-7 and find themselves bottom of the Metropolitan Division.
The two squads want to rise again after the All-Star break and are set for an enthralling contest.
Montreal Canadiens's projected lineup
Forwards
- Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky
- Tanner Pearson - Jake Evans - Jesse Ylönen
- Lucas Condotta - Brandon Gignac - Josh Anderson
- Arber Xhekaj - Rafael Harvey-Pinard - Joel Armia
Defenceman
- Michael Matheson - Kaiden Guhle
- Jayden Struble - David Savard
- Jordan Harris - Johnathan Kovacevic
Goalie
- Samuel Montembeault
- Jake Allen
Montreal Canadiens starting goalie
Samuel Montembeault is expected to start for the Canadiens.
- Games Played: 23
- Wins: 22
- Losses: 11
- Overtime Losses: 7
- Shutouts: 4
- Points: 71
- Goals Against Average (GAA): 3.10
- Shots Faced: 746
- Saves: 675
- Save Percentage: .905
- Games Played Time: 59 minutes and 40 seconds
Washington Capitals's projected lineup
Forwards
- Alex Ovechkin - Dylan Strome - Tom Wilson
- Max Pacioretty - Connor McMichael - T.J. Oshie
- Hardy Haman Aktell - Michael Sgarbossa - Aliaksei Protas
- Beck Malenstyn - Nic Dowd - Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Defenceman
- Martin Fehervary - John Carlson
- Rasmus Sandin - Trevor van Riemsdyk
- Joel Edmundson - Nick Jensen
Goalie
- Charlie Lindgren
- Darcy Kuemper
Washington Capitals starting goalie
Charlie Lindgren is expected to start for the Capitals.
- Games Played: 21
- Wins: 20
- Losses: 9
- Overtime Losses: 6
- Shutouts: 4
- Points: 52
- Goals Against Average (GAA): 2.59
- Shots Faced: 619
- Saves: 567
- Save Percentage: .916
- Games Played Time: 57 minutes and 27 seconds