Montreal Canadiens vs Washington Capitals projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 6th February, 2024

The 12th-ranked Washington Capitals welcome the 14th-ranked Montreal Canadiens at Capital One Arena on Tuesday night. These two Eastern Conference teams will clash with the intention to win. The game is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET.

The Canadiens have only managed to win three of their last 10 games. Their record stands at 20-21-8, placing them second from bottom in the Atlantic Division.

On the other side, the Capitals have not won more than four games in their last 10 matchups. They stand at 22-18-7 and find themselves bottom of the Metropolitan Division.

The two squads want to rise again after the All-Star break and are set for an enthralling contest.

Montreal Canadiens's projected lineup

Forwards

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky

Tanner Pearson - Jake Evans - Jesse Ylönen

Lucas Condotta - Brandon Gignac - Josh Anderson

Arber Xhekaj - Rafael Harvey-Pinard - Joel Armia

Defenceman

Michael Matheson - Kaiden Guhle

Jayden Struble - David Savard

Jordan Harris - Johnathan Kovacevic

Goalie

Samuel Montembeault

Jake Allen

Montreal Canadiens starting goalie

Montreal Canadiens - Samuel Montembeault

Samuel Montembeault is expected to start for the Canadiens.

Games Played: 23

Wins: 22

Losses: 11

Overtime Losses: 7

Shutouts: 4

Points: 71

Goals Against Average (GAA): 3.10

Shots Faced: 746

Saves: 675

Save Percentage: .905

Games Played Time: 59 minutes and 40 seconds

Washington Capitals's projected lineup

Forwards

Alex Ovechkin - Dylan Strome - Tom Wilson

Max Pacioretty - Connor McMichael - T.J. Oshie

Hardy Haman Aktell - Michael Sgarbossa - Aliaksei Protas

Beck Malenstyn - Nic Dowd - Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Defenceman

Martin Fehervary - John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin - Trevor van Riemsdyk

Joel Edmundson - Nick Jensen

Goalie

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Washington Capitals starting goalie

Washington Capitals- Charlie Lindgren

Charlie Lindgren is expected to start for the Capitals.

Games Played: 21

Wins: 20

Losses: 9

Overtime Losses: 6

Shutouts: 4

Points: 52

Goals Against Average (GAA): 2.59

Shots Faced: 619

Saves: 567

Save Percentage: .916

Games Played Time: 57 minutes and 27 seconds