Montreal Canadiens legend Carey Price sent a heartfelt message to fans after being traded to the San Jose Sharks. The Canadiens moved their longtime franchise goaltender in exchange for defenseman Gannon Laroque and a 2026 fifth-round pick.Posting on X, Price wrote a short but emotional farewell:“Always a Hab. Just a teal one for now.”Price hasn’t played since the 2021-22 season due to a significant knee injury. While his contract carried a $10.5 million cap hit, he was only owed $2 million for 2025-26 following a $5.5 million signing bonus paid on September 1.Drafted fifth in 2005, Price spent his entire 15-year career in Montreal. He played 712 regular-season games, earning 361 wins with a .917 save percentage, and added 92 playoff appearances with 43 victories. His legacy remains firmly etched as one of the greatest goaltenders in Canadiens history.Fans react to Carey Price’s farewell message after tradeCarey Price’s short but emotional message following his trade sparked plenty of reaction from fans. The fans flooded online platforms to express their gratitude and admiration for Price. One fan called him,&quot;That’s my f**king GOAT&quot;j̷o̵h̶n̶🟣🏴‍☠️ @revjohn22LINK@CP0031 That’s my fucking GOATAnother fan thanked him for the memories, calling him,&quot;Thanks for the memories! Best Canadiens G and top Team Canada G of All-Time!!!!!!!!!!&quot;B @SmileZ_HockeyLINK@CP0031 Thanks for the memories! Best Canadiens G and top Team Canada G of All-Time!!!!!!!!!!Here are some more fan reactions:&quot;Mr. Price you’ve been my goat since I was a seven year old girl starting hockey, my teammates always were confused why you were my favourite because I was not a goalie. Nevertheless, I stayed up watching countless habs games because you were such an inspiring figure...&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;We'll take you back for a one-day-contract at the end of the season so you can retire as a Canadien.&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;You heard His passing marks the end of a remarkable life. While his time in the net may have ended decades ago, his legend will live on in the hearts of hockey fans everywhere?&quot; a user commented.&quot;A great goalie and a wonderful person too! THANK YOU, CAREY! You are much loved everywhere but especially in Montreal&quot;another fan wrote.While he’s unlikely to play again because of his injury, Carey Price’s contract gives the Sharks a boost in meeting the NHL’s salary floor this season.