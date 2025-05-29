“More hits than Michael Jackson”: Former Oilers D-man weighs forward options with Zach Hyman sidelined

Zach Hyman's injury has created a major hole in the Edmonton Oilers offense. The forward has undergone surgery, according to Kris Knoblauch, as Hyman suffered an upper body injury in Game 4 on Tuesday and had to leave in the first period.

Hyman's contributions was more than points production. While he is fifth on the Oilers in postseason points with 11 in 15 games, the winger has generated the most hits this playoffs in the NHL. His physical presence has allowed players like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to be more free in attack.

On TSN's broadcast, former Edmonton defenseman Jason Strudwick opened up about Hyman's contributions. He compared him to legendary pop star Michael Jackson, comparing the "hits" they have generated.

"Zach Hyman has more hits than Michael Jackson — 'Bad,' 'Thriller,' 'PYT,' you choose the order," Strudwick said on Wednesday. "He's been amazing for this group. He scored 70 goals in his season last year. This year, not quite as many goals. The Oilers were trying to find their groove, but he's hit everything. In the regular season, he wasn't too busy, but in the playoffs he's been hitting everything that moves, and that's a big deal.

"It wears other teams down. He brings energy to the group. He's an amazing human. Him and his family are amazing. Now they have to move on without him. The good news — it sounds like Ekholm is going to return. Whether it's now or into the next series, we're not sure. That's TBD. But Zach Hyman will be missed. He understands how to contribute as a scorer even if you're not scoring."

Before Hyman's injury, he had 109 hits in 14 games, 31 more than Sam Bennett, who is second on the list. He had the chance to break the all-time record set by Tampa Bay Lightning's Blake Coleman, who had 126 in the 2020 postseason.

Stuart Skinner makes feelings known about Zach Hyman's absence

Stuart Skinner was asked about Zach Hyman's absence, and the Oilers goaltender noted the immense morale loss it will have in the locker room.

“Not having him? It’s massive," Skinner said on Wednesday, via NHL.com. He’s a huge piece, a key piece. After every period, he’s never too high, never too low. He is a cliché. He grinds, he does the little things right. He’s a leader in our room.”

Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch has the important call to make about whether to play 11 forwards and bring in an extra D-man like Troy Stecher.

